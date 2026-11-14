Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis and Survival Story of 26-Year-Old Woman

A 26-year-old woman shares her harrowing journey from a misdiagnosed blood clot to a Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis, highlighting the critical role of seeking a second opinion at Duke University for accurate medical care and life-saving treatment.

A twenty-six-year-old woman from North Carolina found her life upended on a hot July morning after a routine run triggered a series of medical emergencies that ultimately revealed a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. What began as physical discomfort during exercise rapidly escalated into a life-threatening condition, beginning with a massive blood clot in her left arm that required immediate emergency room intervention. The incident at her boyfriend Cody's parents' residence in North Carolina marked the start of a complex medical journey that would challenge her understanding of her own health and survival.

Initial Symptoms and Blood Clot Discovery

After running approximately five miles in the July heat, the woman experienced fatigue and passed out upon returning home, only to wake up with a left arm that was swollen, discolored, and twice the size of her right arm. She and her partner drove to the emergency room where, after waiting four hours, she underwent a blood test, chest X-ray, and ultrasound which revealed a two-foot-long deep vein thrombosis stretching from her jugular vein to her brachial artery. A doctor prescribed blood thinners and discharged her, unaware of further complications that were already present in her body.

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Missed Diagnosis and Mediastinal Mass

She was readmitted the next morning after a different physician reviewed her chest X-ray and identified a shadow around her heart, leading to a CT scan that revealed a six-inch mediastinal mass in her chest. This mass had caused the initial blood clot, yet the first doctor dismissed her concerns about cancer, suggesting a connective tissue disorder instead. The woman, who was training for a half marathon and had experienced itching and alcohol sensitivity, was told she was healthy and only needed surgery to remove the chest mass, a procedure she had no intention of undergoing immediately.

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Second Opinion at Duke University

Her boyfriend's parents urged her to seek a second opinion at a more specialized facility, leading to a referral to a thoracic surgeon at Duke University who challenged the previous diagnosis. The Duke surgeon stated that the previous doctor had no right to confirm the absence of cancer and identified her presentation as a textbook case of lymphoma, demanding a biopsy of the mediastinal mass to determine the true nature of the condition. This pivotal recommendation led to further testing, including a PET scan and bone marrow biopsy, while the woman and her partner, now her husband, used humor to cope with the escalating uncertainty.

Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma Confirmation

The diagnosis arrived on a Saturday when a doctor informed her she had cancer, specifically nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma, stage 4, which had spread from the chest mass to her liver, spleen, and bone marrow. The revelation of the stage four cancer caused her to feel numb and catatonic, as she perceived the diagnosis as a death sentence despite the medical team's efforts to support her. The journey from a dismissed blood clot to a confirmed stage four cancer diagnosis highlights the critical importance of thorough medical investigation and second opinions in cases of ambiguous or dismissed symptoms.