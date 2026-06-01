Hockey World Mourns Claude Lemieux: Tribute from Frederik Andersen Highlights Legacy of Kindness Amid Family's Brain Donation for CTE Research

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen leads emotional tributes to late NHL star and agent Claude Lemieux, celebrating his character as his family donates his brain for CTE study following his death at 60.

NHL legend Claude Lemieux 's sudden death at age 60 has prompted an outpouring of grief and reflection from across the hockey world, most notably from his former client and friend, Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen .

Lemieux, who enjoyed a storied 21-year playing career before transitioning into a successful sports agent, is remembered not only for his fierce competitiveness on the ice but for his profound kindness and mentorship off it. Andersen, speaking on behalf of the Hurricanes, shared a deeply personal tribute, stating that Lemieux's impact over more than 15 years was immeasurable.

He expressed a sense of sorrow for those who only knew Lemieux through his hockey achievements, emphasizing that Lemieux was an even better human being than he was a player. From their first meeting, Lemieux treated Andersen and his family with the care, compassion, loyalty, and love of a parent, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he touched.

The Hurricanes, currently competing in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, are mourning the loss while preparing for Game 1. The Lemieux family also broke their silence through a statement, revealing the generous decision to donate Claude's brain to the UNITE Brain Bank at Boston University's CTE Center for research into the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts and traumatic brain injury.

They clarified that no conclusions should be drawn at this time regarding any diagnosis, but framed the donation as a gift to science, athletes, and future families seeking answers, hoping it will contribute to greater understanding and better protection for athletes. This act aligns with Lemieux's post-playing career dedication to helping the next generation. The family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from fans, teammates, opponents, and the entire hockey community.

A close friend of 30 years, Montreal hockey columnist Réjean Tremblay, added context, telling The New York Post that Lemieux carried an alleged injustice as a heavy burden before his untimely death, which appears to be a suicide. Tremblay conveyed his inability to imagine the pain Lemieux was in and offered prayers for his peace.

Additionally, Lemieux's son, Brendan, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying his father would be watching from above and expressing his love with a simple, poignant, "I love you dad!





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