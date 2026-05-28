Hockey World Mourns as Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion Claude Lemieux Dies at 60

Former NHL star Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup winner known for his intense playing style, died unexpectedly at age 60. He was found by his son in a warehouse early morning. His passing follows the death of another ex-player, Chris Simon, deepening the hockey community's grief.

The hockey world is reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of four-time Stanley Cup champion Claude Lemieux , who passed away at the age of 60.

According to reports, Lemieux was discovered unresponsive in a rear warehouse at approximately 3 a.m. by one of his adult sons after his family grew concerned when he did not return home. The news sent shockwaves through the sport, coming just one day after the death of another former NHL player, Chris Simon, who died at 52. These losses add to a series of recent passings that have left the professional hockey community in mourning.

Lemieux's storied NHL career spanned 21 seasons, during which he became known for his fierce competitiveness and relentless style of play. He suited up for the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks, accumulating 379 goals and 407 assists in 1,215 games. He also earned 1,777 penalty minutes, a testament to his hard-nosed approach that endeared him to teammates and coaches alike.

His intensity on the ice was legendary, and he formed personal connections with penalty box attendants across the league. Lemieux's legacy is defined by his clutch performances in the postseason, helping his teams capture the highest honors in the sport. The Montreal Canadiens, with whom Lemieux is forever associated, released a heartfelt statement: "A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors.

He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day.

" The NHL also issued a statement, offering condolences and asking for privacy for Lemieux's wife and four children-his daughter Claudia and sons Brendan, Christopher, and Michael-during this incredibly difficult time. Tributes poured in from across the hockey world, including from a former teammate who described him as "a striking figure in our hockey, a player with heart in his belly," noting how sudden his death seemed after recently seeing him proudly carry the torch at the Bell Centre.

Chris Simon's death, confirmed by the NHL Alumni Association, adds another layer of sorrow. Simon played for seven different franchises over his career and was remembered as a protector of his teammates, never afraid to stand up for them. While a cause of death was not immediately revealed for either player, the back-to-back losses have sparked conversations about the physical and mental toll of a professional hockey career.

The community is urged to support one another, and resources like the 988 Lifeline are highlighted for those struggling with grief or mental health challenges. These tragedies underscore the importance of camaraderie and looking after one another, both on and off the ice. Lemieux's passing leaves a void not only in the hockey world but also for his family and friends. His aggressive, passionate style of play made him a fan favorite and a feared opponent.

From his early days with Montreal to later champion runs with New Jersey and Colorado, Lemieux's imprint on the sport is indelible. As the hockey world comes together to mourn, memories of his on-ice heroics and his off-ice character will be cherished. The focus now remains on supporting his loved ones and honoring the legacy of a true hockey champion





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