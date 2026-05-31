Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history, has passed away at the age of 60. His family has announced that they will donate his brain to the UNITE Brain Bank at the Boston University CTE Center for research into the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts and traumatic brain injury. The hockey world has been rocked by Lemieux's sudden death, with many paying tribute to the legendary player.

Claude Lemieux , a hockey legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion, has passed away at the age of 60. Known for his fierce competitiveness on the ice and his tender, loving nature off it, Lemieux was a passionate man who dedicated his life to hockey and his family.

His family released a statement remembering him as a loyal, loving, funny, protective, and generous man who was adored by all who knew him. They also announced that they would donate his brain to the UNITE Brain Bank at the Boston University CTE Center for research into the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts and traumatic brain injury. The NHL community has been rocked by Lemieux's sudden death, with many paying tribute to the legendary player.

Lemieux's son, Brendan, and daughter, Kristyn, have both spoken out about their father's passing, expressing their devastation and love for him. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available by calling or texting 988 or chatting at the Crisis Text Line





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Claude Lemieux Dies Aged 60NHL Alumni Association confirmed a shocking news of the death of Claude Lemieux in a statement released: 'The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60'. Lemieux, the four-time Stanley Cup winner was found in the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Andros Home from his son. Claude had also posted on Instagram, 'I love you dad!', after his death. Lemieux was also known for his talent on the ice, which he shared through his comments on the newspaper. Deborah, his wife, has described him as so tough, but also easygoing. NHL star Claude Lemieux's death has left the hockey community heartbroken as he was loved by his wife and four children. His career held four Stanley Cup championships, and his sons continued his legacy. Claude Lemieux & Deborah Lemieux shared two children and a son by a previous wife. Claude Lemieux had talked about wanting to be the playoff performer by following his footsteps and dream like his idol, late Wayne Gretzky. His first wife Gayle King stirs things with William Bumpus, her ex-husband. She needs to spill the beans. Don't miss Gayle King's latest interview that is a bombshell. Deborah Lemieux will have our hearts by marrying Claude Lemieux. This is a golden opportunity for us to know about Claude Lemieux, about his thoughts, dreams, wishes, and hallucinations, and many more. Deborah Lemieux can enlighten us with her grip on the mystery of Claude Lemieux. Will the truth finally be unveiled or will she keep it hidden? The truth shall be this season's hotly anticipated movie or drama element. We would love to hear how she dealt with him in Rotisserie or through golf like Claude Lemieux. Balancing act. Who born on 24th September 1962? NHL Star's Death. Of interest: Claude Lemieux. Claude Lemieux age 60. Claude Lemieux sons. Gayle King husband, what did they do? What did Giles King do? She has spoken to authorities. With gratitude. "

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Claude Lemieux's brain is being donated to Boston University's CTE Center, his family saysClaude Lemieux's brain is being donated to the Boston University CTE Center to research the long-term effects of repetitive brain injuries, his family said Saturday in a statement released by daughter Claudia Lemieux Bishop.

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Claude Lemieux's brain is being donated to Boston University's CTE Center, his family saysClaude Lemieux's brain is being donated to the Boston University CTE Center to research the long-term effects of repetitive brain injuries, his family said Saturday in a statement released by daughter Claudia Lemieux Bishop.

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Claude Lemieux's brain is being donated to Boston University's CTE Center, his family saysClaude Lemieux's brain is being donated to the Boston University CTE Center to research the long-term effects of repetitive brain injuries, his family said Saturday in a statement released by daughter Claudia Lemieux Bishop

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