Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s advanced nuclear plan at a Rochester summit, pitching a 5-gigawatt roadmap as NYPA weighs upstate sites. Protesters nearby warned of steep costs and opposed public funding.

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony at High Falls State Park in Rochester, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Rochester, N.Y. — With New York looking to expand its energy options, Gov.

Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a "master plan" for responsible advanced nuclear development at the state's nuclear summit in Rochester on Wednesday.

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"I gathered people could have been anywhere in the state, brought them to Rochester," Hochul said. "Now, this is not just the providers or my team, but it’s also the supply chain opportunities. So independent of where the actual reactor goes, which has not been decided yet. But I was delighted to see the interest from communities all over Upstate New York, from Dunkirk up to Oswego and everything in between, including Rochester.

" While no decisions have been finalized, Wayne County and RED-Rochester — which provides utilities at Eastman Business Park — were among eight upstate communities and entities that responded to the New York Power Authority’s request for information on potential sites for an advanced nuclear project. NYPA also received 23 responses from potential developers and partners.

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“The master plan is thousands of pages of documents," said Doreen Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA. "It’s the reflection of a number of stakeholder engagements and technical working groups across the entire spectrum, whether that be workforce, supply chain, safety, etc. It’s reflective of the complexity of this resource, but also our commitment to get it right. So I see today as a catalyst.

The master plan is a catalyst to help us advance these projects again toward construction and operation. ” But down the street from the summit, a coalition of state and grassroots organizations, along with Indigenous allies, gathered to oppose any ratepayer or taxpayer funding for new nuclear power plants in the state.

“This is going to be extraordinarily expensive, and it’s going to saddle us with rate hikes across the state for decades to come and we don’t think that this is a solution to our energy affordability crisis,” said Tim Judson, executive director of the Nuclear Information and Resource Service. “The Haudenosaunee are deeply concerned about nuclear energy, based on our culture and traditional teachings of protecting the rights of the natural world," said Freida Jacques, an Onondaga Nation leader.

"For the future generations, the Haudenosaunee cannot support nuclear energy. This will degrade and destroy all the elements of creation.

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" Hochul said there is no timeline moving forward, and the state is still waiting for the federal government to engage.