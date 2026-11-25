New York banned automakers from charging subscriptions to unlock pre-installed features (e.g., heated seats, remote start) when there’s no ongoing service cost. Hochul calls it deceptive. Effective Feb. 27, 2027.

New Yorkers will soon be protected from certain subscription fees for features already installed in their vehicles under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The legislation, S.9348A/A.10411A, prohibits vehicle manufacturers, dealerships and third-party service providers from charging subscription fees or other post-purchase fees to activate or use pre-installed vehicle features that do not carry an ongoing cost for the provider. The law targets a growing practice among automakers of charging drivers additional fees to access features already built into their vehicles, such as heated seats, remote start and certain navigation, entertainment and hands-free driving capabilities.

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New Yorkers are already struggling with rising prices due to Trump’s affordability crisis, and we’re not going to let harmful business practices increase the cost of living even more. People spending their hard-earned money on a car shouldn’t have to fork over even more money for features that should automatically come with the car. My message to car companies is clear: this kind of deceptive business model isn’t going to fly in New York State.

Keep your hands out of New Yorkers’ wallets. According to the governor’s office, the legislation aims to increase price transparency and prevent automakers from requiring recurring payments for features that rely on hardware already installed in a vehicle and do not involve ongoing expenses.

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State Senator James Skoufis, who supported the legislation, said drivers should not have to pay monthly fees to use features they already purchased, stating: People ought to know they’re able to use their already-installed remote start or heated seats during the winter without a monthly subscription. This new law will simply and clearly prohibit car manufacturers from ripping off New Yorkers who already paid for vehicle features when they purchased their car.

It’s a common sense law and I’m grateful for the Governor and Assemblymember Magnarelli for their partnership enacting this legislation. New York Attorney General Letitia James also supported the measure, citing concerns about additional fees charged to consumers, saying: No one should have to pay recurring fees just to use features in a car they already bought. My office has secured millions of dollars for New Yorkers throughout the state who were charged illegal junk fees when purchasing a car.

Unfair fees are fueling rising costs, and I am proud to work with Governor Hochul and the legislature to bring costs down. The law does not establish a blanket ban on all vehicle subscription services. Its restrictions apply to features that use pre-installed components or hardware without an ongoing cost to the manufacturer, dealer or service provider. The legislation is part of the governor’s broader effort to address consumer costs and increase transparency around subscription fees.

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