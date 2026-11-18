Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that providers can now apply to participate in a universal childcare pilot program in Monroe County.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson greets Gov. Kathy Hochul during a visit to the Wolk Children's Center at the JCC of Greater Rochester, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Henrietta, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that providers can now apply to participate in a universal childcare pilot program in Monroe County.offers affordable childcare for children up to age 3, regardless of family income. Monroe is one of three counties participating in the pilot program.

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The governor's fiscal year 2027 budget includes more than $60 million in funding for the program that will allow the three counties to each support up to 1,000 children. Hochul made the announcement from the Wolk Children's Center at the JCC of Greater Rochester, which received a state grant for renovations that will allow it to add 95 daycare slots.

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"What I want to do is use this as a template on how we can provide childcare for infants to 3 years old, and let this be the incubator," Hochul said. "Let Monroe County, with a county administration that I completely trust, and the team that Adam Bello has assembled, understand the challenges, but I want to see what they do there and see if it can be replicated across the state.

""You'll be able to see where those slots are available, where those providers are that want to partner with you," Bello said. "You'll be able to put in your application, match you to those slots, you get to go out and choose, you can see which is a great fit for your family and then be able to sign up for that program. "