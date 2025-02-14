Hochul Rejects Louisiana's Extradition Request for Abortion Provider

New York Governor Kathy Hochul refuses to honor Louisiana's request to extradite Dr. Margaret Carpenter, who allegedly prescribed abortion medication to a minor. Hochul cites New York's shield laws protecting abortion providers from prosecution in states where abortion is illegal.

Governor Kathy Hochul firmly declared her refusal to comply with Louisiana 's extradition request for Dr. Margaret Carpenter , a physician accused of prescribing abortion medication to a minor. Hochul underscored that this request conflicts with New York 's shield laws designed to safeguard abortion providers from prosecution in states where abortion is no longer legal. She emphasized that Louisiana 's changed laws have no bearing on New York 's legal framework.

Hochul stated, 'After 49 years of having the established law of the nation overturned by this Supreme Court. We knew that in the state of New York that we had providers who could be vulnerable.' She added, 'Doctors take an oath to protect their patients, and I took an oath of office to protect all New Yorkers.' Earlier this week, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry issued an extradition warrant for Dr. Carpenter, alleging that she prescribed abortion medication to a minor who subsequently sought hospital treatment. Landry asserted that justice demands that Carpenter be extradited to Louisiana for trial. Hochul's stance comes amidst recent legislative efforts in New York to strengthen protections for abortion providers, including a bill allowing doctors to use their practice name instead of their own on medication labels. Carpenter is also facing a lawsuit in Texas, with a judge issuing an order barring her from sending abortion medication to Texas residents





