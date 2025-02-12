Hochul Claims Ignorance as Democrats Planned to Delay Special Election, Potentially Helping Trump

Governor Kathy Hochul denied any involvement in a plan by Democratic state lawmakers to delay a special election, a move that would have benefited President Trump by hindering his agenda. Despite state Senate Democratic leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins attributing the plan to Hochul, the governor claimed to be unaware of the details, raising questions about her role in the scheme.

Governor Kathy Hochul faced criticism on Tuesday for her attempts to distance herself from a plan to delay a special election, a move that would have potentially hobbled President Trump 's agenda. Just a day prior, Hochul had paused the scheme, which was being pushed by Democratic state lawmakers. The plan aimed to change special election rules so that Republican Representative Elise Stefanik's seat, which she is resigning to become Trump 's ambassador to the UN, would remain vacant.

This delay would have ensured that House Republicans maintain a razor-thin majority until November. However, Hochul denied any involvement in the bill, stating that it was not her role as governor to introduce legislation. She claimed ignorance of the plan's details, despite state Senate Democratic leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins directly attributing the initiative to Hochul. Stewart-Cousins acknowledged that the plan originated with Hochul and suggested she was open to pursuing it further. The bill, which also applied to special elections for state legislative seats, was seen as a strategic move by Democrats, potentially benefiting them in the South Brooklyn district currently held by state Senator Simcha Felder. The exact nature of Hochul's discussions with Trump remains unclear, but sources indicated that she had requested a halt to the bill as part of their negotiations. The governor had recently implemented a $9 congestion toll in Midtown Manhattan, which Trump has vowed to eliminate and threatened to withhold federal transit funding from the state. Hochul even attempted to shift blame for delaying the bill onto Republicans who criticized the plan, labeling their concerns as hyperbolic and lacking substance. However, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay countered that it was illogical to believe Hochul was uninvolved given the potential impact of the bill





