“Sean Duffy must resign, or President Trump must remove him immediately,' New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.

The morning after a nationwide FAA ground stop, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other officials give an update on what caused the technical issues, and the state of air travel on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for hours Friday night, delaying thousands of flights across the country. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the stoppage was ordered due to a communications outage that arose during routine maintenance. FOX 5 NY’s Antwan Lewis breaks down what exactly a "ground stop" is in the midst of a nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Lifted as Transportation Secretary Details $50 Billion Air Traffic Fix

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening, bringing cross-country travel to a standstill for more than four hours. More than 16,000 flights were either canceled or delayed on Friday, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks airline disruptions. Nearly 3,000 more flights were impacted as of Saturday morning. At a press conference Saturday, Duffy said that they believe the disruptions were tied to system upgrades being installed Friday, causing an overload of the communications network.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that air traffic operations had fully resumed after a telecommunications failure triggered Friday’s ground stop. Friday's outage is the latest in a string of major delays and outages tied to what Duffy says is aging aviation infrastructure. In September, flights were halted across the northeastern U.S. after FAA officials said a construction crew accidentally severed a fiber optic line in New Jersey.

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In recent years, the FAA has cited a shortage of air traffic controllers at several major towers across the country, leading to major delays. Earlier this month, the FAA said it's looking toFriday's communication issue, Duffy said, was a byproduct of the nation's aging aviation infrastructure, and renewed calls for increased funding for upgrades. Hochul pointed to Friday's ground stop as the latest in a line of major issues with the nation's aviation system under Duffy.

"From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy's watch," Hochul said. "Through it all, he's been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis in his agency. " Hochul ended her statement by calling for a congressional investigation and saying that "Sean Duffy must resign, or President Trump must remove him immediately.

"Duffy said Saturday that air traffic operations had fully reopened, but that it could take several days for the system to fully recover from the effects of so many delays and cancellations. Information in this story is from New York Gov.

Kathy Hochul's statement calling for the removal of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a FAA/DOT press conference detailing the outage that caused Friday night's ground stoppage and previous FOX 5 NY reports on recent ground stops and air traffic controller shortages.