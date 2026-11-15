“Hobby Hubs” Are the Next Big Travel Trend—Here’s Why Everyone’s Planning Trips Around Their Passions

Get the trip out of the group chat.

Hobbies are having a moment, and now they’re coming on vacation with you. Apparently, 2027 is the year of “Hobby Hubs,” aka trips planned around a shared passion.

According to Vrbo’s annual, 68% of travelers are likely to take a hobby-focused trip in 2027 , and 38% say hobbies play a bigger role now in how they travel than they did five years ago. So what kind of hobbies, you ask? Puzzles and board games topped the list, followed by photography, stargazing, crafting, and antiquing.

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Vrbo is leaning into the trend, offering rentals to book for just about any hobby you can think of, from an Antiquing Villa in Palm Springs to a Crafting Cottage on Prince Edward Island, Canada.grandma hobbies ” , so it was only a matter of time before they started traveling.

“Hobby Hubs are built around the things you love, but more importantly, they allow you to engage with the people you love,” said Melanie Fish, VP of Global Public Relations at Expedia Group in a . “Travelers want a reason to gather, not just a place to stay, and vacation rentals give them the perfect escape to engage in a shared passion. ”Hobby Hubs are taking off because travelers want something more than just a change of scenery.

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According to Vrbo, the top reasons people book them are to enjoy a hobby in a new setting , spend time with people who share similar interests , and disconnect from day-to-day distractions . And while the term “Hobby Hub” may be new, the concept isn’t. Golf circles, knitting groups, and run clubs have been planning trips around their hobbies for years. Take, which hosts around 25 group running and hiking trips a year.

Liz Arnold, a senior retreat leader at the company, sees a clear reason these trips have become so popular.

“People are craving trips with a built-in purpose, and a shared hobby gives a group an instant rhythm and an opportunity for next-level bonding,” she says. “You can see it in the numbers: hiking hit a record 63.6 million Americans last year, and running club participation jumped 59% worldwide, so people are already doing these things together at home and now want to travel that way, too.

”If you’re interested in planning your own trip, let the hobby be the star of the show.

“When you’re choosing a destination, start with the hobby, not the hotel,” Arnold says. “Pick a place where you can step out the door onto a great trail, then make sure the lodging lets everyone regroup and refuel together: a big kitchen, a long table, and a porch for stretching matter more than a fancy lobby. ” Once you’ve decided on the hobby, think about who’s coming.

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Not everyone will be on the same level, and not everyone will necessarily want to do the hobby 24/7.

“Mahjong is a good example of a hobby that gives friends a reason to get a trip out of the group chat,” says Emily Johnson, a Fora travel advisor and founder of. “My advice is to match the program to everyone’s playing level and choose somewhere people will enjoy even when they step away from the table. ” Next, think about how to divvy up the supplies.

Determine who’s in charge of bringing the board games or yarn, so that way you don’t have to stress about it once you arrive. And lastly, don’t take it too seriously. Whether it’s your mile pace or how many scarves you knit, nobody is keeping score.

“On our retreats, we’re not tracking pace or training for anything, which is what turns a hobby into a real escape,” Arnold says. Consider this your sign to finally get that trip out of the group chat. Personally, I have a mahjong getaway to pitch.