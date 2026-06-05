HNTR on Viral Remix Success, EDC Debut, and Collaborating with Juicy J

Toronto DJ and producer HNTR discusses the meteoric rise sparked by his 'Stephanie' remix, his milestone performance at EDC, and the making of his new track featuring Juicy J, reflecting on a decade-plus of persistence and the pressures of sudden fame.

The Electric Daisy Carnival ( EDC ) is one of the world's largest electronic dance music festivals, drawing an estimated 500,000 attendees over three days each year.

For many EDM artists, performing at EDC is a milestone that signifies they have truly 'made it.

' In 2025, Toronto-born DJ and producer HNTR made his debut at the festival, though he did not have an official set on the lineup. His remix of Cloonee and InntRaw's 'Stephanie,' which samples Young M.A's hit 'OOOUUU,' was arguably the most played track of the event, resonating across nearly every stage.

Fast forward a year, and HNTR has released a new track titled 'Holla At A Player' featuring Academy Award-winning rapper Juicy J. This interview delves into the creation of the new song, life after a viral remix, and the journey of the artist behind the HNTR moniker. Reflecting on the unprecedented success of his 'Stephanie' remix, HNTR describes the experience as 'unreal.

' He emphasizes that there was no strategic intent behind the remix; it was purely a passion project created for fun. Witnessing it evolve from a bootleg in his personal sets to a festival anthem played by top-tier DJs like Tiësto, Alison Wonderland, Alok, Morten, and Tape B-all of whom predicted its dominance-was transformative.

The remix not only reshaped his career trajectory but also validated his unique fusion of hip-hop and dance music, instilling confidence that there was a genuine audience for his sound. He credits a key moment to a video shared by Dom Dolla, which significantly amplified the track's reach. Performing at EDC 2026 on the Stereo Bloom stage was a lifelong dream for HNTR. He recalls putting immense effort into his set, refining his playlist until the last moments backstage.

His goal was to showcase as much of his original and unreleased music as possible. Stepping onto the stage and seeing the massive crowd was a profound, emotional milestone that crystallized the payoff of years of hard work. For those new to his work, HNTR describes himself as a Toronto-based producer and DJ. The city's vibrant hip-hop culture and deep-rooted dance music scene naturally influenced his artistic direction.

Despite early skepticism about blending these genres, he persisted, continuously experimenting and releasing music to define the HNTR sound. His journey involved years of playing clubs, throwing parties, and honing his craft long before the 'Stephanie' remix brought him into the spotlight. Looking back on the past year, HNTR highlights numerous achievements beyond the viral hit: his EDC debut, international tours, support from influential artists, and an impressive run of eight Beatport No. 1s.

He also cracked the Top 101 Producers list at number 46 and won Remix of the Year at the Beatport Awards. His focus remains on building a sustainable legacy rather than capitalizing on a single track. The rapid rise, often labeled 'overnight success,' has brought increased scrutiny and heightened expectations. HNTR acknowledges the pressure but stresses that this moment is the culmination of 15 years of dedication.

He remains grounded and committed to the mindset that fueled his ascent. The collaboration on 'Holla At A Player' with Juicy J materialized through Kinetica Records, which encouraged HNTR to list his dream collaborators. He placed Juicy J at the top as a whimsical wish, but the label made it happen within 24 hours.

Juicy J connected with the track's vision, which started as a simple loop with a drop idea, and the partnership blossomed naturally, underscoring HNTR's credibility and growing influence in bridging hip-hop and electronic music





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EDC HNTR Stephanie Remix Juicy J Electronic Dance Music Toronto Viral Hit DJ Career Kinetica Records

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