HMS Vengeance returns to HM Naval Base Clyde after a historic 217-day submerged patrol, highlighting extreme health measures for sailors facing isolation and vitamin D deficiency.

HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland, welcomed the return of the £6billion HMS Vengeance on Sunday, marking the conclusion of an unprecedented 217-day submerged patrol. This deployment shatters previous Royal Navy records, surpassing the 205-day stint completed earlier this year by HMS Vanguard. The 140-member crew remains largely cut off from civilian life for the entire duration, enduring conditions that challenge human biological limits.

Record-Breaking Deployment Metrics

The continuous at-sea deterrent patrol conducted by HMS Vengeance stands as the longest recorded underwater mission in British naval history. No other submarine has previously managed to remain submerged for more than seven months without surfacing. The vessel departed from HM Naval Base Clyde in February 2025, initiating a strategic mission that required absolute isolation from the external environment. The return to Faslane signals the end of a grueling period where sailors lived in a confined, artificial ecosystem far below the ocean surface.

Also read 17,500-ton nuclear submarine surfaces after record 217 days underwater

Circadian Rhythm and Light Therapy

To combat the absence of natural sunlight, the Royal Navy utilizes specialized SAD lamps that bathe the crew in a soft orange glow. These lights are critical for maintaining circadian rhythms, the internal body clock that regulates sleep and wake cycles. Without these technological interventions, sailors risk severe disruptions to their biological rhythms, leading to chronic fatigue and sleep disorders. The lighting system attempts to mimic the natural progression of day and night, providing psychological and physiological stability in an environment devoid of temporal cues.

Vitamin D Supplementation Strategies

Submariners are provided with vitamin D tablets and fortified orange juice to counteract the severe lack of UV exposure. Plummeting vitamin D levels are directly linked to hair loss, thinning hair, bone aching, and joint pain. The deficiency also causes muscle weakness and fatigue, while simultaneously compromising the immune system and increasing susceptibility to infections. These health interventions are mandatory measures to prevent the physical deterioration that would otherwise occur during prolonged submersion without direct sunlight access.

Advertisement

Blue Light Glasses and Sleep Hygiene

Specialized blue light glasses are issued to sailors to further protect their circadian rhythms by filtering specific light spectrums. These therapy glasses help establish a sense of when evening is setting in, aiding the body in preparing for rest. Chronic fatigue stemming from disrupted sleep patterns is a common consequence of underwater life, exacerbated by the confined nature of submarine operations. The glasses serve as a crucial tool in managing the complex sleep schedules required for maintaining operational readiness and physical health during extended deployments.

Physical Fitness in Confined Spaces

Dr Lee Romer from Brunel University of London notes that submariners must creatively maintain fitness despite extremely restricted space and limited equipment. Exercise bikes, weights, and bodyweight exercises like press-ups and squats are utilized to prevent losses in cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength. Regular exercise is encouraged despite the logistical challenges, serving as a vital countermeasure against the physical deconditioning associated with long-term submersion. Maintaining a consistent routine alongside good nutrition is essential for preserving the crew's physical capability.

Mental Health and Social Readjustment

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh and Defence Secretary Wes Streeting were welcomed aboard HMS Vengeance upon its arrival, meeting with the crew to acknowledge their service. Professor Neil Greenberg of King's College London emphasizes the mental health challenges faced by sailors who miss significant family milestones, including birthdays and holidays with young children. The psychological impact of missing everyday life requires careful management, with a delicate balance needed between leave and reconnecting with colleagues who share similar experiences. Immediate support from peers who have undergone the same underwater ordeal is considered the most effective strategy for successful reintegration into civilian and family life.