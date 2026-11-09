The UK's flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales missed its scheduled arrival in Oslo due to heavy fog. The captain cited safety concerns, sparking debate on naval seamanship and operational priorities.

British naval operations faced a significant logistical hiccup over the weekend when the arrival of the United Kingdom's largest warship into Norway was halted by severe weather conditions. The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, valued at approximately £3.5 billion, was forced to wait outside the narrow fjords leading to the port city of Oslo because of dense fog. This decision delayed the vessel's arrival by approximately twenty-four hours, disrupting its scheduled entry for a major international security conference in the Norwegian capital.

Safe Navigation Trumps Schedule

The commanding officer of HMS Prince of Wales made the strategic decision to refuse entry into the restricted waterway, determining that the visibility levels posed an unacceptable risk to the 65,000-tonne vessel. The 920-foot warship was en route to attend high-level naval discussions with top brass from various nations. Norwegian armed forces operational headquarters in Bodø confirmed the reason for the delay, stating explicitly that the captain believed there was too much fog to proceed safely. A defence source emphasized to the Daily Mail that this was not a failure of capability but a display of good seamanship, noting there was no operational imperative to risk the British flagship in such conditions.

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Debate on Naval Seamanship

While military officials defended the decision as prudent, the move drew criticism from some naval observers who viewed the hesitation as overly cautious. One observer remarked that the Royal Navy would go anywhere except when faced with slight mist, while another jokingly suggested that Russian fog machines were to blame for the obstruction. Despite the mockery, a defence source clarified that the crew was fully trained to steer through low-visibility conditions and possessed the necessary equipment to handle such scenarios. The source argued that the commanding officer made a sensible choice, especially given that the ship had ample time to reach the event without rushing through a narrow, dangerous gap.

History of Technical Setbacks

This incident adds to a record of operational challenges for HMS Prince of Wales, the lead ship of the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers. The vessel has previously suffered from technical difficulties, including a minor defect in May that delayed its departure to the United States for that country's 250th-anniversary celebrations. More severely, in August 2022, the ship experienced a catastrophic shaft coupling failure just two days after leaving Portsmouth for a deployment to America. That repair job cost an estimated £25 million and rendered the warship out of action for nearly a year while necessary fixes were implemented.

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Arctic Deployment and NATO Exercises

The aircraft carrier is currently undertaking a deployment to the Arctic and High North, utilizing this stop in Oslo as a pause in its broader mission. The vessel is accompanied by the £1 billion missile defence destroyer HMS Dauntless, along with Norwegian coastguards and police during the port call. More than 1,200 personnel are involved in this deployment, participating in Neptune Strike, a large-scale NATO wargame. This exercise involves seventeen nations, twenty warships, forty aircraft, and three naval task groups working in concert to enhance joint operational capabilities.

Security Conference and Regional Presence

The primary purpose of the stop in Oslo is for HMS Prince of Wales to attend the 1st Sea Lord's International Sea Power Conference and the Atlantic Future Forum. The two-day security event is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, providing a platform for strategic dialogue among allied nations. The presence of the carrier underscores the United Kingdom's commitment to regional security, as the ship has recently demonstrated its combat readiness. The F-35B stealth jets embarked on the carrier, belonging to 617 Squadron, have been active in the region, recently escorting a US B-52 bomber alongside Norwegian Air Force F-35As.

Interceptions and Diplomatic Relations

Demonstrating the active nature of its Arctic patrol, HMS Prince of Wales scrambled its stealth jets last week to intercept a Russian Tu-195 Bear long-range bomber. This incident highlights the heightened security environment in the North Atlantic and Arctic waters. The Ministry of Defence has been approached for further comment regarding the specific details of the fog delay and its impact on the broader mission timeline. Meanwhile, the carrier's sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, has returned to Portsmouth following a brief stint at sea, completing a separate rotation of duties.