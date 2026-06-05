HMS Prince of Wales Breaks Down Amid Defence Funding Row

The UK's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, suffered another mechanical failure, highlighting ongoing reliability issues and raising questions about defence funding and maintenance.

Britain's flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down again while Norwegian port repairs are conducted, delaying its participation in the 250th anniversary celebrations of the US Declaration of Independence.

This latest incident compounds existing problems for the carrier, which has been plagued by mechanical issues since entering service. A senior naval source described the situation as devastating for morale. The breakdown occurs as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces pressure to publish a delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP) that would boost defence spending.

However, disagreements with the Treasury over funding could cause further delays. Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff, warned that Russia is raising the stakes and risks crossing the line by 2030, urging enhanced capabilities and readiness. Starmer pledged the DIP will be released within the next month, acknowledging that funding cuts may be needed elsewhere to support defence.

The Treasury is seeking a compromise between £15 billion and £18 billion against a reported £28 billion shortfall, but no agreement has been reached. The USS Prince of Wales's failure is particularly embarrassing because it was scheduled to take part in celebrations attended by US President Donald Trump, who has previously mocked the Royal Navy as old and broken. Defence sources cited a minor technical issue requiring docking in Stavanger, likely involving the propeller shaft-a recurrent problem for both carriers.

The Royal Navy assumed maintenance responsibility from manufacturers without confirming full seaworthiness, leading to taxpayer costs for repairs. Similar issues forced HMS Queen Elizabeth to withdraw from a NATO exercise in 2024 and required HMS Prince of Wales to be towed in 2022. The Ministry of Defence stated the carrier is expected to sail in the coming days





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