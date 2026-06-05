HMS Prince of Wales Breaks Down Amid Defence Funding Dispute

The UK's flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, suffered another breakdown in Norway, delaying its participation in US Independence Day events. The incident coincides with a political deadlock over a £15‑28billion Defence Investment Plan, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer warns of a potential Russian attack on NATO by 2030. The carrier's recurring propeller shaft issues echo past failures and fuel criticism over maintenance handover practices, while senior military leaders describe the current security environment as the most dangerous in decades.

Britain's flagship £3.5billion aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has broken down again, highlighting persistent engineering issues and coinciding with a political impasse over defence funding .

The carrier was forced into port in Stavanger, Norway, for repairs, delaying its participation in US Independence Day celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. A senior naval source described the incident as devastating for morale, occurring as ministers wrangle over a long‑delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP) expected next month.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that Russia could attack a NATO country by 2030, making increased defence readiness essential, but the Treasury and defence chiefs are locked in a dispute over the scale of funding required. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is seeking a compromise between the estimated £28billion black hole in defence spending and a more affordable figure near £15billion, though no final agreement has been reached.

The breakdown, attributed to a recurring propeller shaft problem, is particularly embarrassing because it undermines the carrier's role in high‑profile NATO exercises and the US celebrations. US leaders, including President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, have recently mocked the Royal Navy as outdated and unreliable. The Ministry of Defence confirmed a "minor technical issue" but provided few details, while engineers work to restore the 65,000‑tonne vessel.

The issue mirrors earlier failures: in 2024 HMS Queen Elizabeth withdrew from a NATO exercise due to propeller defects, and in 2022 HMS Prince of Wales required a tow after breaking down en route to joint drills with US and Canadian forces. Critics point to the Royal Navy assuming maintenance responsibility from manufacturers before full seaworthiness was verified, leaving taxpayers to cover recurring repair costs.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, characterised the current period as the most dangerous of his 35‑year career, citing Russian probing through cyber attacks, sabotage, and technology smuggling. He stressed the urgent need to enhance capabilities and readiness alongside allies to deter adversaries. The government's delayed DIP promises increased spending, but Starmer acknowledged that funding may require cuts in other areas.

The twin carriers, costing a combined £7billion, have been plagued by mechanical woes since construction-sea trials on HMS Queen Elizabeth were abandoned in 2019 after a shaft seal leak let in 200 litres of water per hour. The repeated breakdowns raise questions about the reliability of Britain's premier naval assets amid mounting geopolitical threats and domestic fiscal constraints





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HMS Prince Of Wales Defence Funding DIP Keir Starmer Russia NATO Propeller Shaft Royal Navy Military Readiness Chancellor Rachel Reeves

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