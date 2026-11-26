A suspected hoax bomb threat at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth triggered a major evacuation and security alert. Armed police swept the critical naval command centre, ultimately declaring an all-clear.

A suspected hoax bomb threat triggered a major security alert at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth, Hants, leading to the immediate evacuation of sailors, Royal Marines, and civilian staff from the critical naval command centre. The incident involved the deployment of Armed Ministry of Defence police to secure the base and ensure the public stayed away from the facility, which houses senior naval leadership and plays a vital role in Britain's security infrastructure.

Security Sweep And All Clear At Naval Base

The Ministry of Defence police conducted a thorough sweep of the buildings at HMS Excellent to check for any explosive devices following the telephone threat. The all-clear was officially declared at 12pm after security officials confirmed that no devices were found. Staff members have since returned to the command centre, with operations at the base remaining fully functional despite the scare.

Also read Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Club Brugge: Isak Delights in Convincing European Win

Rising Wave Of Hoax Threats Across UK

This incident occurs within weeks of a broader wave of bomb threats that caused significant disruption to airports and schools across the UK and Europe. On November 5, London Heathrow and Birmingham airports were targeted, forcing unplanned landings and fighter jet escorts for European airlines, while subsequent threats led to hundreds of school closures in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Investigation Into Suspected Hoax Call

An investigation has now been launched into the source of the phone call, which is believed by The Daily Mail to be a hoax. A Royal Navy spokesman confirmed that the security incident had concluded following the search by Police and Ministry of Defence personnel. The spokesperson emphasized that the safety of personnel and the public remained the priority as investigations continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wider Geopolitical Context And Military Alerts

MI5 and the Ministry of Defence issued a major alert to UK businesses supplying Ukraine with military supplies, warning they could become targets for Russian sabotage. In a related security measure, the Royal Air Force moved its fleet of fighter jets into hardened shelters overnight to protect them from possible drone attacks amid heightened tensions.

Local Official Condemns Disruptive Actions

Councillor Steve Pitt, head of Portsmouth City Council, condemned the actions of those making threats, stating that people were causing unnecessary distress for personal gratification. He expressed hope that the investigation would reveal nothing more sinister than a disruptive hoax, noting the complexity of the global situation and the need for responsible conduct.