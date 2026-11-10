HMRC Pursues Sven-Goran Eriksson Estate for £3.5 Million Tax Debt

HM Revenue & Customs demands £3.5 million from the late manager's estate. Family sells mansion and memorabilia to cover debts. Children inherit little.

The estate of late former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is currently facing significant financial pressure from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) over an outstanding tax bill totaling £3.5 million. This debt was identified following the death of the prominent football figure in August 2024, after he succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. The tax authority has moved to recover funds owed from his remaining assets, despite the estate being reported as severely depleted of liquid capital.

Financial Breakdown of the Late Manager's Debts

The core details of the financial situation reveal a stark contrast between Eriksson's earnings and his liabilities. Reports indicate that while the former coach held assets valued at £4.8 million at the time of his passing, he simultaneously owed a staggering £7.25 million to HMRC alone. Additionally, he had at least £1 million in other outstanding debts. His lawyer, Anders Runebjer, has publicly stated that the estate possesses no money available to settle the £3.5 million demand, aside from specific funds located in a UK bank and a Cayman Islands account.

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According to legal statements provided to The Sun, the estate contains exactly £300,000 in a UK bank account and £1 million in a Cayman Islands tax haven. Runebjer declared that HMRC is welcome to seize these specific amounts, but he refuses to surrender any further funds. The lawyer emphasized that his primary legal obligation is now to salvage whatever remains for Eriksson's children rather than satisfying the claims of the British tax authorities. This stance highlights the complex legal battle between creditor rights and family inheritance interests.

Key Stakeholders and Legal Positioning

Sven-Goran Eriksson is survived by his two children from his first marriage to Ann-Christine Pettersson: his son Johan, who is 47 years old, and his daughter Lina, who is 39. He is also survived by his partner, Yaniseth Alcides, with whom he lived at his former home. During his high-profile tenure as the England manager, Eriksson was also known for his relationship with Nancy Dell'Olio. Anders Runebjer, acting on behalf of the estate, has made it clear that he will not voluntarily provide funds beyond what can be immediately seized, arguing that the estate lacks the liquidity to pay the full tax debt.

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Runebjer explained that Eriksson had historically paid his British tax bills promptly. However, he asserts that the tax rules were changed after the manager's death, resulting in the new £3.5 million plus interest demand. The lawyer noted that he informed HMRC that they could take whatever small amounts were accessible but would not receive further payment. This position underscores a contentious view that the estate's financial management was poor, with Eriksson allegedly spending his wealth on football careers and personal relationships rather than secure investments.

Asset Liquidation and Real-World Impact

To attempt to reduce the substantial debt burden, Eriksson's family initiated the sale of his seven-bedroom mansion, Bjorkefors, located in Torsby, Sweden. The property, situated on the banks of Lake Fryken, was originally purchased by Eriksson in 2002 for £4.5 million. The family listed the home for £2 million last year but was forced to reduce the price by £400,000 to attract buyers. An anonymous e-commerce businesswoman eventually purchased the property for an undisclosed sum of at least £1.3 million. This transaction represents a loss of approximately £700,000 from the initial market value and a total loss of around £3 million relative to the original purchase price.

Beyond the real estate, the family was compelled to auction off Eriksson's personal memorabilia in March 2025 to raise additional cash. The auction included 349 items, such as a lunch invitation from the late Queen, an Armani suit worn during a 2006 World Cup match with handwritten team notes still in the pocket, and his BBC Coach of the Year trophy from 2001. Also sold was a Premier League Manager of the Month award from his time at Manchester City and an Ivory Coast jersey signed by Didier Drogba from Eriksson's coaching tenure in 2010. These items collectively fetched a total of £140,000.

Future Financial Outlook for the Estate

The real-world impact of these liquidations is a significantly reduced inheritance for Eriksson's surviving family members. The late manager had earned an estimated £7 million in pay-offs from his managerial roles with England, Manchester City, and Mexico between 2001 and 2006. Despite this high income, Eriksson admitted in a final interview with The Guardian that he was never interested in money and trusted others to manage his finances. He described himself as stupid for not controlling where his money went, noting he did not know his bank balance at the time of his death. The estate now faces the aftermath of these financial decisions, with the children likely to receive minimal assets after HMRC claims are settled.