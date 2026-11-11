HMRC Inspectors Allowed to Photograph Homes Without Consent Ahead of 2028 Mansion Tax

HMRC staff can take street‑side photos of homes without permission as part of the upcoming High Value Council Tax Surcharge, set to start in April 2028 and target properties over £2million.

HMRC staff have been instructed that they may photograph properties from the street even if the occupants refuse to allow an inspection, a move that comes as the government prepares to roll out the High Value Council Tax Surcharge in April 2028. The new levy will apply to homes valued above £2million, with rates climbing to £7,500 for those over £5million.

How the New Guidance Works

The Valuation Office Agency, a division of HMRC, released an internal manual that clarifies the rules for property checks. Inspectors are not required to obtain consent from occupants before taking external photographs from a public highway. They are, however, expected to inform householders of their intent to photograph the property in the interests of good customer service.

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When a householder withdraws permission for an interior inspection, the manual states that inspectors may still note or photograph any details observable from the public highway. If entry is refused, inspectors must not insist on access and should instead send a formal letter requesting a future inspection. All failed inspections are to be reported to a line manager for potential escalation.

Stakeholder Reactions and Privacy Concerns

Conservative MP Katie Lam criticised the policy, saying that Labour's tax inspectors are being given "free rein to snoop on people's homes, photograph their gardens and feed that information into property valuations - all without people's permission." She warned that families should not worry that their gardens could become a basis for higher bills, calling the practice an "outrageous invasion of privacy."

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Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, warned that the new system would lead to "quite a high level of contention around any of the thresholds." He added that accurate valuations would require more than aerial photos and front‑aspect images, noting that many homeowners would refuse entry as an "unjustified and unacceptable" intrusion.

Impact on London and the South East

Property experts predict that households in London and the South East will be hardest hit by the surcharge, as these regions contain the highest property values. The Valuation Office Agency plans to re‑evaluate homes currently listed in council tax bands F, G, and H, with a focus on those with an indicative value of £1.5million and upwards.

HMRC maintains that its approach is designed to ensure the correct tax is collected and that it follows strict guidelines for taking photographs and conducting visits. A government spokesperson said the agency's methods are "well‑established and already used to ensure fair and accurate banding for millions of homes for council tax."

What Comes Next for Homeowners

Homeowners who refuse to allow an inspection will still have their properties photographed from the street, and the case may be escalated to senior HMRC staff. The new surcharge will take effect in April 2028, and the Valuation Office Agency will begin re‑valuing properties across the country in the coming months. Those who wish to contest the valuation can appeal through the standard council tax appeal process, but the initial assessment will rely heavily on the external photographs and publicly available data such as Google Street View and Ordnance Survey imagery.