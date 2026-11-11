HMRC Guidance Allows Photo Surveys for Mansion Tax Without Entry Consent

New HMRC guidance permits inspectors to photograph homes from public streets for the High Value Council Tax Surcharge even if owners refuse entry, sparking political and industry backlash.

Householders who deny tax inspectors entry to their properties will still face external photography as part of the valuation process for Labour's proposed mansion tax. Official guidance obtained through a Freedom of Information request confirms that staff at the Valuation Office Agency do not require permission to snap images of homes from the public highway. This policy applies regardless of whether a resident has withheld or withdrawn consent for an internal inspection.

Mechanics of External Property Photography

The Valuation Office Agency operates under strict rules regarding how property values are assessed for the High Value Council Tax Surcharge. The manual states that inspectors are not required to obtain consent from the occupier before photographing a property from a public highway. However, staff are instructed to inform householders of their intent to take these images in the interests of good customer service. If an inspector is refused permission to enter the property, they must not insist on entry but should advise that a further request will be made via letter. All failed inspections must be reported to line managers for consideration of further escalation.

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Political and Industry Reactions to Privacy Concerns

Katie Lam, the Conservative housing spokesman, criticized the guidance as an outrageous invasion of privacy. She argued that families should not worry about maintaining gardens only for them to become excuses for higher tax bills. Lam described the policy as another example of Labour treating people's homes as a cash machine without respecting ownership rights. Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, predicted high levels of contention around property thresholds. He noted that many homeowners will view internal checks as unjustified intrusion and likely refuse entry, complicating accurate valuations.

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Tax Implementation Details and Geographic Impact

The High Value Council Tax Surcharge is officially scheduled to take effect from April 2028. It applies to properties valued at more than £2million and is structured into four price bands. The annual surcharge starts at £2,500 for homes worth over £2million and rises to £7,500 for those exceeding £5million. Households in London and the South East are expected to be hardest hit by this levy due to higher regional property prices. The re-evaluation targets homes in council tax bands F, G, and H, with the Valuation Office Agency likely checking properties with an indicative value of £1.5million and upwards.

Data Sources and Government Defense

Beyond street-level photography, the Valuation Office Agency utilizes Google Street View, aerial photography from Ordnance Survey, publicly available plans, and online sales listings. Internal and external photographs are considered essential parts of a survey, prompting staff to make every effort to seek permission for accurate representations. HMRC maintains that its approach is well-established and used to ensure fair banding for millions of homes. A government spokesperson emphasized that staff focus on ensuring the right tax is collected while adhering to strict guidelines on photo taking and property visits.