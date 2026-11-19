The 17th annual HMMA took place in Hollywood, celebrating film and TV music. View the full list of winners including categories for scores, songs, and on-screen performances from 2025.

The seventeenth annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards unfolded on Wednesday, November 18, at the Avalon in Hollywood, California, marking the beginning of the awards season circuit. This prestigious event honored outstanding contributions to music across film, television, video games, and other visual media, bringing together composers, songwriters, and artists for a night of celebration.

Taylor Swift and Ludwig Göransson Lead Nominations

Taylor Swift accepted her first HMMA during a prerecorded video message while she was in Nashville for the CMA Awards. Her song "I Knew It, I Knew You" received a nomination for single of the year, adding to her extensive list of accolades. The ceremony highlighted the strong presence of major artists who have transitioned successfully between music and visual media landscapes.

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Ludwig Göransson emerged as a dominant force, securing his eighth HMMA and his second win in the best original score category. He previously won both the Oscar and Golden Globe for his work, establishing a pattern of critical acclaim that continued at this event. Göransson's score for "The Dark Knight" trilogy remains a benchmark for cinematic composition.

Video Game and Documentary Music Honors

The awards expanded beyond traditional film and television to include video games and documentaries. Composers Brian Tyler and Stephen Lukach won the score for video games for both console and PC platforms. Ubisoft Music took home the award for soundtrack album, recognizing the growing importance of interactive media in the music industry.

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Documentary music also received significant recognition with Jaafar Jackson winning for song onscreen performance for "Bad." The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers honored the band's legacy, while "La Nieve" by Raül Refree won for both independent film score and song. This song was co-written by Guitarricadelafuente, Raül Refree, and Lucas Duran.

Live Performances and Industry Recognition

Colin Meloy of The Decemberists performed his nominated song "The Better Part of Bravery," joined by David Kushner and Pink Beard. Pink Beard opened the ceremony with a performance of Warren's song "By Any Means," which won the HMMA for music video. The video was directed by Fran Strine, showcasing the visual artistry that accompanies modern music releases.

Daveed Diggs won for song onscreen performance from a TV show or limited series for "Raise Him Up." Tony Gilroy was honored for his commitment to the art of film music, directing a music-themed film that received multiple nominations. The event concluded with a celebration of the collaborative efforts that define the current media landscape.