HKMA, Swift Explore Tokenized Deposits for Cross-Border Payments

HKMA and Swift expanded their collaboration to explore tokenized bank deposits for more efficient cross-border payments.

HKMA and Swift will explore linking Project Ensemble with Swift’s ledger for cross-border payments using tokenized deposits in multiple currencies. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Swift will explore connecting their payment infrastructure to support cross-border transfers using tokenized bank deposits, the authority said Monday.

The work will examine links between Swift’s blockchain-based ledger and the settlement infrastructure of Project Ensemble. Participating banks include Bank of China , Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC, Tokenized deposits are bank balances represented on a blockchain. They remain claims on the issuing commercial bank, unlike central bank digital currencies, which are claims on a central bank.

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The proposed Swift connection would explore how separate payment systems could work together across borders in multiple currencies.to EnsembleTX, the pilot phase of Project Ensemble, enabling banks to settle tokenized deposit transactions around the clock using tokenized central bank money. The pilot launched in November 2025 and initially relied on Hong Kong’s dollar-denominated real-time gross settlement system.for initial use and that it was preparing to pilot tokenized cross-border payments with 17 major banks, including Citi, DBS and HSBC.