Hit Shonen Anime Gets Second Season, Along With Stage and Game Adaptations

The creator of a popular Shonen action franchise has announced a second season for its anime adaptation, along with plans for a stage play and a video game. Updates, including a first look at the next season, are set to be revealed at Anime Expo 2026.

One of the biggest Shonen action franchises that made its anime debut last year is continuing with a second season. The original creator, Kei Urana , shared the news, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the anime production, manga creation, and fans worldwide.

Alongside the second season announcement, a stage adaptation and a game adaptation have also been decided. The creator thanked the fans for their support and confirmed that major updates would be shared soon. Anime Expo 2026, happening this July, will host a panel featuring a first look at the upcoming season, with director Fumihiko Suganuma, producer Naoki Amano, and voice actor Aoi Ichikawa in attendance.

This panel is expected to reveal the most substantial details about the new episodes to date. While specific plot details and a release date have not been confirmed, the presence of key production staff suggests that Bones Film, the studio behind the first season, will likely return. The voice cast is also expected to reprise their roles.

The first season is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, which also holds the license for the second season, meaning the new episodes will be available on the platform shortly after their Japanese broadcast. The story's focus on Rudo's journey into the mysterious pit captivated audiences, making it an ideal time for both new and returning fans to catch up on the series before the next installment arrives





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