A woman riding a scooter was hit by a car that fled the scene in Murray early Saturday. Her family is asking residents and businesses to check security cameras to help identify the driver.

A woman riding a scooter was seriously injured after a car hit her and left the scene in Murray, police said. A family is asking for help after Amanda Turnbow was hit while riding a scooter near 6500 South and Cottonwood Street early Saturday and left in the gutter.

“So I got that call that nobody wants and said, ‘Hey, do you have a sister? ’ And she was found on the side of the road. She has extensive injuries,” Alisha Turnbow said. Toni Wilde and Alisha Turnbow said their sister works at P.F.

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Chang’s and at the mall. They said she got off work at midnight and was taking her usual route home on her scooter.

“And she doesn’t remember. She was on the ground and telling people she needed help because she can’t feel nothing,” Alisha Turnbow said. The sisters said the crash broke Turnbow’s neck and crushed her spine. They said she cannot feel her arms and was left on the side of the road.

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Murray police believe the crash happened between midnight and 12:15 a.m. Saturday. A UTA officer found Turnbow and contacted police. Turnbow is a single mother of six and is undergoing extensive surgery while her family looks for answers.

“You know, the officer said they — there’s nothing they can do until Monday. So we’ve been knocking on every door and asking for videos because there’s only so many cars that go down that road at midnight,” Wilde said. The sisters are asking businesses and residents in the area to check their cameras to help identify who hit Turnbow and left her.

“You shouldn’t leave nobody’s baby on the road like that either,” Wilde said. “Like, that’s not right. ”Friend remembers Austin family killed in Florida plane crash in new podcastRetired Army officers challenge Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s claims of combat in AfghanistanAustin police seek driver who fled North I-35 crash that injured woman