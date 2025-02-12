Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Man in Critical Condition After Running Him Over and Abandoning Him in Tarzana

A disturbing security camera video released by the LAPD shows a driver striking a pedestrian, observing him briefly, and then driving away without rendering aid. The victim is in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has released disturbing security camera footage that appears to depict a driver striking a pedestrian, exiting their vehicle to confront the victim, and then leaving them unattended in the middle of a busy Tarzana street. This felony hit-and-run incident left a man in his 60s in critical condition and occurred at 9:25 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Clark Street, according to the LAPD.

Police are actively seeking the public's assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspect. The victim was crossing Clark Street within a designated crosswalk when a black Ford F-150 truck made a left turn onto the street, colliding with him. The security video captures the truck driver stopping, exiting their vehicle, and approaching the victim, who lies motionless and face down in the street. The driver, who appears to be engrossed in their phone, observes the man for a brief moment before returning to their truck and driving away. Notably, the driver did not provide their identity or offer any assistance, as mandated by law. The suspect is described as a male wearing a baseball cap, a blue jacket, and dark-colored pants. Security footage also suggests the presence of a black trash bin, a blue recycling bin, and several pieces of furniture in the bed of the truck. Multiple witnesses are seen approaching the victim. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Detectives urge anyone with information about the collision to contact Valley Traffic Division Det. Otrosina at (818) 644-8036 or Officer Reyes at (818) 644-8114. After-hours reports can be submitted to (877) 527-3247. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website. The city of Los Angeles' hit-and-run trust fund offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, conviction, or resolution through a civil compromise





