Hit-and-run driver leaves homeowner with costly damage, no insurance coverage

Dawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night.“A car just came around the corner, hit it, kept

Dawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night. Dawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night.

“A car just came around the corner, hit it, kept going,” Opie said. “Never came back. They still should have done the right thing and come back. ” The damage, while she doesn’t have a firm price yet, is extensive, and she’s left footing the bill because the driver took off.

Loophole may encourage impaired drivers in hit-and-run crashes to flee scenes to sober up “I know it was a Pontiac because they left pieces behind, and one of them said Pontiac,” Opie said.

“But I can't see anything on the video besides how hard they hit. ” The video, which Opie shared with KUTV, shows what appears to be a white Pontiac SUV hitting her parked truck around 12:17 a.m. on May 30. Opie said she filed a police report, but with no license plate visible or any other identifying factors, there isn’t much else she can do.

Her insurance said they won’t cover the damages because, according to her policy, she is only covered with an uninsured motorist policy. Which, insurance specialist Luke Johnson said, only applies if the at-fault driver is identified and has no insurance.

“A lot of the gaps that they run into is thinking that full coverage means no matter what kind of accident I’m in, I’m covered,” Johnson said. “That's not the case. Everything has a limit, and your policy has a limit. ” Johnson said if you don’t understand your policy, call your insurance and have them fill in the gaps.

“We've had our hydrant taken out completely, the mailboxes a few times, another car, a couple cars, actually, have been side-slipped here," Opie said. Opie said there used to be a speed bump right in front of her home, but it has since been removed. She is now seeing if that can be replaced.

“It could be a kid, or it could be even an adult,” Opie said. “But that kind of damage would kill somebody if they were standing there. ” When asked if she had a message for the driver, Opie responded, saying, “You make a mistake, you fix it. And I am happy to not turn you into the police or anything.

I just want you to help pay for it. ”A police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was allegedly stabbing a victim, according to police. Officials with the Ogden Police Department said policeInvestor Kevin O' Leary agreed to shrink a massive data center project by over 20,000 acres after a Utah state leader requested a major size reduction.

Utah law enforcement responds to 70 calls per day for unsecured loads and road debris, a problem officials said is more common and dangerous than it seems. A newIn his declaration, Cox said that American support for traditional values has "significantly declined. "





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