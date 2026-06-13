Hit-and-Run Crash on I-15 Leaves 2 Dead, 3 Injured

A devastating hit-and-run collision on southbound I-15 at Scripps Poway Parkway resulted in the deaths of a grandmother and a 2-year-old girl. The crash occurred when a suspected DUI driver, Grant Stewart Thoren, 31, crashed into a Honda carrying a family of four.

A devastating hit-and-run collision on southbound I-15 at Scripps Poway Parkway resulted in the deaths of a grandmother and a 2-year-old girl. The crash occurred when a suspected DUI driver, Grant Stewart Thoren , 31, crashed into a Honda carrying a family of four.

Thoren stopped momentarily on the right shoulder of the freeway but then fled the scene. The Honda became disabled in the traffic lanes after the initial collision, and a red pickup truck crashed into it, leaving the 35-year-old mother and 5-year-old girl with major injuries. The grandmother and 2-year-old girl did not survive. The driver of the red pickup truck remained at the scene.

Investigators launched a search for Thoren, who was later arrested at his home in Vista on suspicion of driving under the influence. Thoren claimed that after the crash, he exited the freeway, drove to a gas station, called a towing company, and had his car towed to his home in Vista. The tow truck driver did not know Thoren had been involved in the deadly hit-and-run when he towed him to Vista.

The tow truck driver later heard the story on the news and called CHP to report that he had driven the suspect home. Thoren's Cadillac remained in the driveway of the home in Vista, and investigators collected evidence from the vehicle. It appears that the home where Thoren lives may be some type of 'sober living' home. The driver of the red pickup truck involved in the second collision with the family's Honda was not driving under the influence.

All lanes, except for the carpool lane, along southbound I-15 near the crash site remained closed to traffic, causing significant delays. Motorists were advised to use State Route 56 as an alternate route but traffic on that freeway was also sluggish. The names of the grandmother and toddler killed in the hit-and-run DUI crash have not yet been released. The mother and children are from Temecula, just north of San Diego County, while the grandmother was from Fairfield, California.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to determine the cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding Thoren's actions after the collision. The case highlights the dangers of driving under the influence and the importance of reporting hit-and-run incidents to authorities





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Hit-And-Run DUI Crash I-15 Scripps Poway Parkway Grant Stewart Thoren California Highway Patrol CHP Vista Temecula Fairfield

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