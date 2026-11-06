History shows Trump's lame duck period could lead to major policy changes, clashes with Congress

Democratic wins Congress in the midterm elections have set the stage for what could be a whirlwind final two years of President Trump's time in office

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump watches as the last piece of steel is hoisted for construction of the White House ballroom during an event on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC.

President Trump signed the beam and took questions from reporters. Sweeping Democratic wins in both the House and Senate in the midterm elections have set the stage for what could be a whirlwind final two years of President Trump's time in officeHistory has shown that lame duck presidents can still have major policy impacts in their remaining time in office, but also face massive battles.

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Before this year, when President Trump's Republican Party lost control of both the House and Senate, only three times since the 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951 had a term-limited president lost party control of at least one chamber of Congress during his final midterm election: Barack Obama in 2014, George W. Bush in 2006 and Ronald Reagan in 1986. The 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms.

Those three previous final two-year periods featured both major policy initiatives and major battles with Congress, and can shed light on what people could expect to see in the next two years. U.S. President Barack Obama holds the last news conference of his presidency in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.

This was Obama's final question-and-answer session with reporters before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. The 2014 midterms saw the Democrats take major hits in both the House and Senate. In the House, Republicans gained 13 seats, extending their majority to 247 seats, their highest since the 1920s.

The GOP took control of the Senate with a nine-seat gain, giving them a 54-46 majority with Mitch McConnell as majority leader. This would greatly shape Obama's last two years in the White House. Obama and the Republican-controlled Congress butted heads throughout his lame duck period, with Congress refusing to take up a number of his high-priority proposals, and the president turning to his veto pen.

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A number of his high-profile priorities that the GOP-led Congress either blocked or did not take up include:Closing the Guantanamo Bay military prison Republicans said they were acting as a check on Obama's agenda. On the White House side, 10 of Obama's 12 total vetoes came during this period, including bills approving the Keystone XL pipeline and repealing the Affordable Care Act. Congress did override one: a bill allowing 9/11 families to.

Obama relied heavily on executive actions to advance his agenda, which Republicans criticized as executive overreach, and courts blocked a number of his high-profile actions, including his immigration plan and the Clean Power Plan.

Not everything was stalled, as Obama and Congress did come together to pass a number of bipartisan pieces of legislation, including:The USA Freedom Act, which overhauled government surveillance powersThe Justice for Victims of Trafficking ActThe Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015The 21st Century Cures Act, which funded medical research, including the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative, and sped up drug approvalsUS President George W. Bush sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House 13 September 2007 in Washington, DC after a prime-time speech discussing the war in Iraq. Bush unveiled plans to pull some 21,000 US troops from Iraq by mid-2008, but rejected a full withdrawal as dooming a US ally"fighting for its survival.

" AFP PHOTO/SAUL LOEB In the thick of two wars — Iraq and Afghanistan — President Bush faced a similar midterm fate to Trump's in 2026. The Democrats gained 31 seats in the House, flipping a Republican majority of 232-202 into a Democratic one of 233-202. This led to Nancy Pelosi becoming the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House.

Democrats also gained six Senate seats to take a 51-49 majority . The fallout was immediate, with Donald Rumsfeld resigning as Secretary of Defense the day after the election. During his lame duck period, Bush saw key priorities blocked or stalled, such as making his 2001 and 2003 tax cuts permanent, free trade deals with multiple countries and judicial nominations.

His top domestic priority, immigration reform, failed in the Senate largely due to opposition from Republican senators. Like Obama, Bush also wielded a strong veto pen during this period, with 11 of his 12 vetoes occurring during it:Multiple bills that would have expanded the Children's Health Insurance ProgramThe farm bill. He vetoed this twice after a clerical error forced Congress to pass it again. Both vetoes were overriddenIraq War funding with a withdrawal timeline.

A version without the timeline later passed Democrats pushed to set an Iraq withdrawal timeline, which Bush argued would undercut the military. He ordered a surge of more than 20,000 additional troops in 2007. Bush similarly used executive actions for agenda items like CIA interrogations, offshore drilling and emergency loans to automakers.

He also signed major bipartisan legislation, especially related to the financial crisis, including the Economic Stimulus Act, the Housing and Economic Recovery Act and the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act. Other notable bills that passed included:US Pres. Ronald W. Reagan speaking to the press during Iran-Contra hearings. Like Obama, Ronald Reagan saw his party lose the Senate, with Democrats gaining eight seats to flip a 53-47 Republican majority to a 55-45 Democratic one.

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Democrats also extended their House majority to 258-177 with five pickups in the midterms. For the first time in his presidency, Reagan faced a Congress fully controlled by the Democrats. The end of his presidency was plagued by the Iran-Contra scandal, secret arms sales to Iran with profits sent to the anti-communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua despite a congressional ban on that aid. News of it broke just after the 1986 election and impacted much of the next two years.

In response, he appointed the Tower Commission, whose purpose was to conduct a probe into the affair and evaluate the role of the National Security Council. Included in its findings was criticism of Reagan, his top advisers and the NSC. Following the release of the findings, he gave an address in which he acknowledged the trading of arms for hostages but he said he did not know about the diversion of funds.

Televised congressional hearings followed, after which the majority report found "the ultimate responsibility" rested with Reagan. The Republicans' minority report defended his authority over foreign policy. Congress blocked or stalled a number of high-profile Reagan priorities during his final two years in office, including Robert Bork's Supreme Court nomination. His next pick, Douglas Ginsburg, withdrew before Anthony Kennedy was finally confirmed in 1988.

Congress also rejected new military aid to the Nicaraguan Contras, cut funding for his Strategic Defense Initiative, known as "Star Wars," and never passed his proposed balanced budget amendment or line-item veto. Reagan vetoed 78 bills during his presidency, far more than Bush or Obama. In his final two years he vetoed a number of high-profile bills:A highway and transit bill. This was overriddenThe Civil Rights Restoration Act.

This was overridden One of Reagan's most famous moments came during his lame duck period, when, speaking at the Berlin Wall in June 1987, he called on Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall.

" Also during the period, he signed the INF Treaty with Gorbachev to eliminate an entire class of nuclear missiles, which was ratified by the Senate with bipartisan support. Reagan also sent U.S. military forces to escort oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and faced Black Monday, the October 1987 stock market crash, after which he negotiated a deficit reduction deal with Congress. For Trump, the final two years of his first term offer a number of parallels.

After Democrats won the House in 2018, the next two years saw the implementation of the First Step Act, a record-long government shutdown, multiple House investigations and his first impeachment. , with the expected incoming House Oversight chair Rep. Robert Garcia making a two-word statement: "Lawyer up," while Sen. Ron Wyden only needed one word: "Subpoenas.

""Historically, you veto for a couple of months, and then they come and say, 'We've got to make a deal,'" he told CBS News.