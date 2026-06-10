History Buffs Rejoice: 'World War II with Tom Hanks' Continues, Colin Hanks and Scott Eastwood Star in 'Lucky Strike', and Collider's Oscar Best Picture Quiz

June is proving to be a fantastic month for history enthusiasts, with 'World War II with Tom Hanks' continuing to air on the History Channel. The series, which premiered with three episodes on Memorial Day, has since covered a range of topics, from Germany's invasion of Poland to the attack on Pearl Harbor. Upcoming episodes promise to delve into even more significant events, such as the Battle of Stalingrad and the D-Day landings. In addition to this historical documentary series, Colin Hanks and Scott Eastwood are set to star in the upcoming World War II drama 'Lucky Strike'. Meanwhile, entertainment website Collider has launched an exclusive Oscar Best Picture quiz, allowing users to discover which of five iconic films - 'Parasite', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Oppenheimer', 'Birdman', or 'No Country for Old Men' - best aligns with their cinematic preferences.

With the drama thriller 'Pressure' maintaining its traction in theaters despite competition from bigger titles, and the documentary series 'World War II with Tom Hanks' providing an immersive experience for viewers at home, June is shaping up to be an exceptional month for history enthusiasts.

The renowned actor's affinity for this historical period is well-documented, making him the ideal choice to helm a comprehensive 20-episode documentary series that meticulously revisits key events of the conflict. After premiering the first six episodes, the History Channel has revealed the upcoming topics and air dates for the next two installments. The series kicked off with three episodes on Memorial Day, covering Germany's invasion of Poland, the Nazis' westward expansion, and Operation Barbarossa.

Subsequent episodes delved into America's naval battles, the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the global repercussions of these events. The series will continue throughout June and into July, with upcoming episodes set to explore topics such as the Battle of Stalingrad and the D-Day landings.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Colin Hanks and Scott Eastwood are set to star in the upcoming World War II drama 'Lucky Strike'. In other entertainment news, Collider has launched an exclusive Oscar Best Picture quiz, allowing users to discover which of five iconic films - 'Parasite', 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Oppenheimer', 'Birdman', or 'No Country for Old Men' - best aligns with their cinematic preferences.

The quiz explores users' preferences in film experience, theme, structure, villain, and ending to determine their perfect movie match





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