Amateur historian James Bailey says colonial records suggest Thomas Jones, the namesake of Jones Beach, helped pirate Capt. Henry Every dodge authorities.

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James Bailey, who found ancient coins linked to pirate Capt. Henry Every — known as the"King of the Pirates" — in 2014, recently said colonial-era records suggest Every and his crew got an assist from Thomas Jones, the namesake of the Long Island state park, The Associated Press reported. Bailey was metal detecting at Sweet Berry Farm, a fruit orchard in Middletown, Rhode Island, when he unearthed an Every-linked 17th-century Arabian coin over a decade ago.

It wasn't until 2021 that Bailey publicized his discovery to the AP and dug deeper into colonial records — which led him to do further research on Every and Jones. Every is best known for leading the 1695 raid on the royal Indian treasure ship Ganj-i-Sawai in the Red Sea — making off with tens of millions of dollars in gold and silver before vanishing in what some consider the first worldwide manhunt.

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Amateur historian James Bailey, pictured at right, says colonial-era documents suggest that Thomas Jones, the namesake of New York's Jones Beach, assisted notorious 17th-century pirate Capt. Henry Every. A stock depiction of pirates is seen on the left. Bailey — whose claims are not yet independently verified — said documents suggest Jones was recruited to serve as a"wheelman" for Every and help the crew steer clear of authorities.

Even during his lifetime, a document showed that New York's governor investigated Jones after he had already become the proprietor of a whaling operation, AP reported. Capt. Henry Every, seen at right, is best known for leading the 1695 raid on a royal Indian treasure ship in the Red Sea, making off with tens of millions of dollars in gold and silver. An image of Jones Beach is seen at left.

Jones was born in Ireland and moved to Rhode Island and New York before acquiring acres of land that now comprise Jones Beach.

"People were disposed to cast slurs upon his memory, either for mischievousness, or a spirit of malice," the writer, Thomas Floyd-Jones, said at the time. He added,"These myths were cherished for over a century after his death, which ignorance and superstition did not fail to magnify.

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"and was not involved in the research, told the AP that, since Jones was already a privateer authorized to raid commercial ships of rivals, he could already be considered a pirate. "The reality was that privateers were pirates, just sponsored by a certain government or patron," said Schulman, as the AP reported. New York's famous Jones Beach is named after Thomas Jones, a colonial-era landowner and whaling proprietor linked in new historical research to the"King of the Pirates.

" His gravestone is seen above. "So maybe the short answer is, yes. Jones can be called a pirate, by some people, but he probably did not ever see himself as one.

" Part of Jones' wealth came when his father-in-law gifted him a lot of land — something Bailey suggests gave him a fresh start. Richard Blakemore, a maritime history professor at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, told the AP that Bailey's research is persuasive but not yet definitive. Jones Beach State Park, seen above, spans 2,400 acres on a barrier island off the southern coast of Long Island.

"It may surprise readers to find just how much early British colonies were both socially and economically connected to piracy. " Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at