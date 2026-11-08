History, art, culture and community flourish in L.A.'s Little Tokyo

Your morning catch-up: Little Tokyo has it all, what path will L.A. Democratic Socialist mayor Nithya Raman take and more big stories

Your morning catch-up: Little Tokyo has it all, what path will L.A. Democratic Socialist mayor Nithya Raman take and more big storiesWhen I recall the great restaurants, culture and art found in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo, one story that comes to mind is the tranquility and resilience of The roughly 1½-acre parcel at the corner of 3rd Street and Central Avenue offers peace amid the noise and bustle of downtown.

It’s an oasisThat sense of shared community and mission can be found throughout Little Tokyo, a theme easy to recognize in a feature written by myHallock jumps into the history of one of L.A. ’s most vibrant neighborhoods and picks a few of the many places and experiences that make Little Tokyo unique.

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Let’s jump into a few of them.and run by his son Philip and wife, JoAnn, is one of the few places in Los Angeles serving traditional Japanese breakfast, and this one is stellar. Composed of several small dishes, it feels like a celebration and draws a weekend crowd . A wooden tray arrives at the table laden with jewel-like dishes such as grilled black cod and rolled omelet.

Or order the daily bento or à la carte items, including custardy, savory chawanmushi or curry potato croquettes with shiso aioli. Visit the family’s legacy shop next door, Anzen Hardware, for Japanese kitchen goods, knives and housewares. Philip Hirose also regularly programs community workshops and pop-ups.

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Pro tip: Park all day in the Aiso Parking Garage across the street at 101 N. Judge John Aiso St., named after the first Japanese American to hold a judicial position in the continental U.S.Mexican American muralist Robert Vargas, who was born near Little Tokyo in Boyle Heights, painted a 150-foot image of baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani on the side of the 11-story Miyako Hotel, unveiled in the spring of 2024. The painting, titled “L.A.

Rising,” is meant to promote a cultural bridge between communities celebrating Dodgers pride. Vargas painted two versions of Ohtani, the best two-way player in Major League Baseball history . The mural shows Ohtani both pitching and hitting, and you can see him come to life by using an augmented reality feature.

Scan a QR code located beneath the mural and point your phone camera at the image to see Ohtani swing the bat and pitch. Gift shop Bunkado stands at the location of Little Tokyo’s beginning, where Hamanosuke Sugita opened a restaurant called Kame in 1884, the first Japanese-owned business in Los Angeles. In 2022, the L.A. City Council commemorated the site and “the birth of Little Tokyo” with a plaque and street sign.

Bunkado was founded in the same location in the mid-1940s by renowned Japanese American oil painter Tokio Ueyama and his wife, Suye, after they returned from incarceration in the World World II internment camps. The name means “house of culture,” and the Ueyamas built an artists’ hub and eventually became important sellers and importers of recorded Japanese music. The store is now owned by their niece, Irene Tsukada Simonian, and sells Japanese ceramics, art tools, incense, toys, T-shirts and postcards.

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