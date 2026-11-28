The anime adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's Historie confirms its premiere date for January 2027. Discover broadcast details and streaming info for this historical sequel.

Historie, the highly anticipated historical anime series based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's award-winning manga, has officially confirmed its release date. A new promotional trailer revealed that the series is scheduled to premiere on January 8th, 2027, providing fans with a concrete timeline for the adaptation. This announcement arrives as the industry prepares for the Winter 2027 lineup, which is expected to feature a mix of highly anticipated sequels and new debuts across various genres.

Historie Anime Broadcast Schedule and Network Details

The second promotional video for the series provided specific broadcast information, including the precise schedule for each television network where the anime will be aired. Viewers in Japan can tune in to watch episodes every Wednesday starting on January 8th, 2027. This weekly schedule ensures a steady release of content, allowing the audience to follow the narrative progression of the protagonist Eumenes without long interruptions between episodes.

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For those preferring to watch from home, the anime will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video for Japanese fans starting January 13th, 2027. This digital release date is set for a few days after the initial television broadcast, accommodating viewers who may miss the initial airing on traditional TV networks. Access to the streaming service requires a valid membership, adhering to the standard subscription model used by Amazon Prime Video for exclusive content.

Global Streaming Availability and International Release

While the streaming details provided currently apply only to Japanese fans, there is strong indication that international availability will be announced soon. Industry patterns suggest that the production teams will share global streaming information at least a few weeks before the premiere date to build hype and prepare international markets. Given the massive hype surrounding the project and its historical significance, it is almost certain that the anime will make its debut on international platforms.

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The delay in announcing global rights does not impact the core quality of the series, which is driven by exceptional storytelling and historical depth. Fans outside of Japan are encouraged to stay tuned for official announcements regarding localization and international distribution partners. The eventual global release will likely mirror the success of other historical seinen titles that have gained significant traction in recent years.

Historie Storyline and Connection to Alexander The Great

Set in mid-14th century BC Greece, the story focuses on Eumenes, who later became known throughout the world as the secretary and general of Alexander the Great. The manga has been serializing since 2003, allowing it to build a dedicated fanbase that appreciates its detailed historical context. Hitoshi Iwaaki took creative liberty to fill in the gaps where much of Eumenes' history remains a mystery, offering a unique perspective on one of antiquity's most enigmatic figures.

Unlike Thorfinn's journey in Vinland Saga, which centers around grief, regret, and redemption, Eumenes' story follows his exceptional path as a brilliant strategist. The themes of resilience and the coming-of-age narrative are central to the plot, making it a compelling watch for fans of historical fiction. The series explores the survival and epic journey of the protagonists against the backdrop of ancient warfare and political intrigue.

Fan Expectations and Impact on the Anime Industry

This upcoming series serves as a perfect option for viewers waiting for the third season of other popular historical anime, as fans still have no idea when to expect the anime's third season. Although it has been almost four years since the second season of related titles premiered, the third season still isn't under production. Historie fills this gap with its own distinct narrative, leveraging the creator's reputation for high-quality historical accuracy.

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Written by a legendary creator, the manga has finally received the attention it deserves through this anime adaptation. The series is expected to join the ranks of other critically acclaimed shows in the Winter 2027 season. The confirmation of the January 2027 date marks a significant milestone for the franchise, promising to bring its exceptional storytelling to a wider audience.