Medieval harvest feasts were driven by tight labor markets and wage pressures. Modern immigration policies impact these economic dynamics, echoing historical employer-worker dependencies.

Thanksgiving originated from medieval harvest traditions deeply connected to tight labor markets and high demand for agricultural workers. These historical feasts served as practical bonuses paid in food and drink when cash was scarce due to delayed crop sales. The tradition ensured that laborers received adequate compensation and nourishment after the completion of the harvest season. This historical context provides a unique lens through which to view contemporary economic policies and labor dynamics.

Medieval Harvest Feasts and Labor Economics

Records from the late thirteenth century, such as those from the English manor of Morden, document the specific expenses for these celebrations. The manor accounts detail expenditures on meat and ale, with more than half of the budget allocated to ale. This spending pattern highlights the priorities of the time and the value placed on worker retention. In September 1352, the rectory sold two quarters of wheat for 17 shillings, a sum determined by immediate cash shortages despite the wheat not yet being at market. The availability of geese from the estate flock allowed the celebration to proceed regardless of the cash flow timing.

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Historical Evidence of Wage Dynamics

Historian Christopher Dyer, an emeritus professor at the University of Leicester, analyzed these economic pressures in his 1988 paper titled Changes in Diet in the Late Middle Ages: The Case of Harvest Workers. His research demonstrates that daily wages could double during the harvest period, prompting employers to offer lump sums to retain workers for the entire season. At the estate of Thurlby in Lincolnshire, the portion of the budget dedicated to meat for harvest workers rose from eight percent in 1341 to 26 percent in 1362. These financial incentives were not merely acts of gratitude but strategic investments to ensure a reliable workforce for the following year.

The 1621 Plymouth Gathering Details

The gathering at Plymouth in 1621, often cited as the first Thanksgiving, followed similar principles of communal celebration after the harvest. Edward Winslow, the governor, sent four men out fowling to prepare a feast for the occasion. Massasoit and approximately 90 Wampanoag men joined the three-day celebration, contributing five deer to the meal. While this event is remembered for its cultural significance, it also reflects the broader tradition of Harvest Home, where the completion of labor was marked by significant communal feasting and sharing of resources among participants.

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Modern Immigration Policy Shifts

The Trump administration has implemented restrictions on immigration to address contemporary labor market conditions. Vice President JD Vance has frequently explained that these measures aim to restrict employment-based visa abuse, thereby preventing companies from undercutting wages. The administration argues that previous policies artificially created an excess supply of labor, which suppressed wages and reduced the leverage of workers. By tightening these regulations, the goal is to restore balance in the labor market and increase the value of domestic workers.

Economic Impact on Wages and Workers

Critics have labeled these policies as nativism, but proponents argue that tighter labor markets benefit all workers, not just native-born citizens. A widely cited study by Gianmarco Ottaviano and Giovanni Peri estimated that immigration between 1990 and 2006 lowered the long-run wages of earlier immigrants by approximately six percent. When employers can hire new arrivals at lower wages, the individuals most directly affected are often immigrants already employed in similar roles. Restoring tight labor conditions helps ensure that workers receive fair compensation and that employers must compete for labor, mirroring the historical dynamics of the medieval harvest feast.