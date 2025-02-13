Historical Marker Unveiled for Camp Continental, A WWII German POW Camp in Arizona

The Santa Cruz Valley Historical Society unveiled a historical marker commemorating Camp Continental, a WWII German POW camp located in Arizona. The marker, placed near the original camp site, recognizes the camp's contributions to Arizona's agricultural industry during the war and sheds light on the experiences of the German prisoners held there.

The Santa Cruz Valley Historical Society recently unveiled a new historical marker commemorating Camp Continental, a German prisoner-of-war (POW) camp that played a significant role in Arizona’s World War II history. The ceremony took place on February 12 at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park, just a mile from the original campsite. Camp Continental, which housed between 250 and 300 German POWs, was one of several smaller camps spread across Arizona.

These camps were strategically placed near agricultural areas to help address the severe labor shortage caused by the war. Prisoners were paid for their work and made substantial contributions, picking nearly 90% of Arizona’s cotton crop by the war’s end. \The project to recognize Camp Continental’s history began two decades ago when Staff Sergeant Joe Martinez, a former guard at the camp, casually mentioned its existence to his family. His granddaughter, Tricia Torres, recalled how this offhand comment sparked a years-long effort to preserve its history. “My grandpa, when we were passing from taking him from a doctor’s appointment, he just mentioned it to my grandma,” Torres said. “And I was nosey and I said, ‘Wait a minute, what are you talking about?’ I said, ‘Grandpa, that’s history that we need to know.’”With help from Eagle Scout Travis Garcia, who took on the marker as a project seven years ago, and local historians, the long-awaited tribute became a reality. \Author Steve Hoza, who has extensively researched Arizona’s WWII POW camps, spoke at Joyner-Green Valley Library before the unveiling. His work includes interviews with former German prisoners, many of whom expressed gratitude for their treatment in the U.S. One veteran even told Hoza, “Thank God we were captured by Americans,” in contrast to the harsh conditions of Russian POW camps, which had a staggering 58% death rate. In American camps, the fatality rate was only 0.1%. German prisoners in Arizona also developed a deep appreciation for the state, with some returning years later. One such former POW, Johnny Gierhardt, came back to Florence to pick cotton, while others reunited at old camp locations to relive memories of their time in captivity. Torres says that her father remembered the German captors fondly. “My grandfather said that the second set of prisoners were wonderful people,” she said. “He said they were very good, to the point where they took their rations and made a wedding cake. Even one prisoner that came back and made contact with my grandpa asked if he could take him back to the site.” \Arizona’s POW camps, including the larger Papago Park camp in Phoenix, also gained historical notoriety. In December 1944, a group of German prisoners staged a daring escape from Papago Park, walking for ten days to the Mexican border in a bid for freedom. Many German POWs were fascinated by the American West, influenced by the books of German author Karl May, who romanticized cowboys and frontier life. This admiration added to their connection with Arizona, making their experience in the state unique. For the descendants of those involved, the unveiling of Camp Continental’s historical marker was a meaningful moment. “We’re very happy that this is actually getting done,” Torres said. “We’re from Sahuarita, our whole family is from Sahuarita, so we’re very proud.” For the Santa Cruz Valley Historical Society, the site provides a chance to counter misinformation about the camp and educate the surrounding communities about the area’s contributions to World War 2. “People just hear rumors here and there that we had a POW camp but nobody knows a lot about it,” said Amy Millet, Secretary for the Santa Cruz Historical Society. “We wanted to displace some of those rumors and get the facts out there.





kgun9 / 🏆 584. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HISTORY ARIZONA WORLD WAR II POW CAMPS GERMAN PRISONERS AGRICULTURAL LABOR CAMP CONTINENTAL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona State Looks to Build on Quad 1 Win Against Rival ArizonaArizona State Sun Devils try to secure another Quad 1 victory this Saturday against rival Arizona Wildcats. After a four-game losing streak, ASU has won two of their last three, including a road win against West Virginia. The team is battling injuries to key players, with both Jayden Quaintance and BJ Freeman being game-time decisions. The Wildcats come into the game on a roll after defeating Iowa State on Monday. Arizona is ranked No. 13 in the NET and projected as a No. 5 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Read more »

Arizona-Arizona State Rivalry Game Ends in Heated Exchanges and EjectionsThe Arizona Wildcats defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 81-72 in a heated Territorial Cup rivalry game that saw multiple confrontations and ejections. Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley cited 'relentless, constant chatter' from Arizona players as the reason for his team's frustration. An altercation in the closing seconds resulted in the ejection of both Arizona's Pelle Love and Arizona State's B.J. Freeman. The game concluded with Hurley calling his players off the court to prevent further escalation.

Read more »

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley skips handshake line after heated rivalry game with ArizonaAfter a heated rivalry game between Arizona State and Arizona that saw multiple tempers flare, Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley opted to skip the traditional post-game handshake line with the Wildcats. Hurley cited Arizona players' 'relentless, constant chatter' as the reason for his decision, claiming they lacked 'class' and potentially escalated the situation.

Read more »

Bobby Hurley waves Arizona State players off court after loss to ArizonaChaos ensued at the end of Arizona's win over in-state rival Arizona State, which included a headbutt and no handshake line.

Read more »

Caleb Love Leads Arizona Past Arizona State in Rivalry ShowdownCaleb Love scored 27 points and Jaden Bradley added 14 to propel the Arizona Wildcats to an 81-72 victory over Arizona State. The Wildcats extended their winning streak in the Big 12 Conference with a thrilling performance marked by Love's clutch shooting and a controversial ejection late in the game.

Read more »

Why Bobby Hurley was half right for having Arizona State avoid handshakes after loss to ArizonaHurley ordered his players off the court to avoid a conflagration after BJ Freeman head-butted Arizona’s Caleb Love.

Read more »