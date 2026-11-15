Historical Events on November 15: From Clutter Murders to BP Fine

On this day in history, the Clutter family was found murdered in 1959, Pikes Peak was sighted in 1806, and BP agreed to a record fine in 2012. The article also notes birthdays for Daniel Barenboim, Beverly D'Angelo, Sean Murray, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Today is Sunday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2026. There are 46 days left in the year. On Nov. 15, 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kansas, were found murdered in their home.

In 1806, explorer Zebulon Pike sighted the mountain now known as Pikes Peak in present-day Colorado. In 1864, late in the U.S. Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen.

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William Tecumseh Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah, Georgia, on Dec. 21. In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. In 1966, the spaceflight of Gemini 12, the final mission of NASA’s Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.

In 1969, a quarter of a million protesters staged a peaceful demonstration in Washington against the Vietnam War. In 2012, the Justice Department announced that BP had agreed to plead guilty to a raft of charges in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill and pay a record $4.5 billion, including nearly $1.3 billion in criminal fines.

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In 2019, Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, was convicted of all seven counts in a federal indictment accusing him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump coordinated with Russia during the 2016 campaign. The president commuted Stone’s 40-month sentence days before Stone was to report to prison and fully pardoned him in December 2020. Today’s Birthdays:Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 84.

Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 75. Actor Sean Murray is 49. NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is 31.