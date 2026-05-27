Historical Events on May 27: Uffizi Bombing, Chrysler Building Opening, and More

A roundup of significant historical events that occurred on May 27, including the 1993 mafia bombing at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the opening of the Chrysler Building and Golden Gate Bridge, the sinking of the Bismarck, and various milestones in US history.

Today is Wednesday, May 27 , the 147th day of 2026. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27 , 1993, a bomb set by the Sicilian mafia exploded outside the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy; 5 people were killed and 48 wounded, and dozens of centuries-old paintings were destroyed or damaged.

In 1896, 255 people were killed when a devastating F4 tornado struck St. Louis, Missouri, and East St. Louis, Illinois. In 1930, New York’s Chrysler Building, at the time the world’s tallest building, opened to the public. In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic .

In 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France, killing over 2,000 German sailors. In 1942, Doris “Dorie” Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying “extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety” during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. In 1968, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v.

O’Brien, upheld the conviction of David O’Brien for destroying his draft card outside a Boston courthouse, ruling that the act was not protected by freedom of speech. In 1994, Nobel Prize-winning author Alexander Solzhenitsyn returned to Russia to the emotional cheers of thousands after spending two decades in exile. In 1998, Michael Fortier, the government’s star witness in the Oklahoma City bombing case, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after apologizing for not warning anyone about the deadly plot.

In 2006, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java near the city of Yogyakarta, killing more than 5,700 people. Musician Bruce Cockburn is 81. Actor Richard Schiff is 71.

Baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell is 58. Rapper Jadakiss is 51. Actor Lily-Rose Depp is 27. Share this:





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May 27 Historical Events Uffizi Bombing Chrysler Building Golden Gate Bridge

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