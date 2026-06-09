Historical Events on June 9: From Snowden Leaks to Secretariat's Record

June 9 marks notable events in history including Edward Snowden's 2013 intelligence leak revelation, the 1972 Black Hills flooding disaster, Secretariat's 1973 Triple Crown victory, and the 2020 funeral of George Floyd. Other events include the founding charter of Georgia in 1732, the 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings, the 1978 reversal of the Mormon priesthood ban, and the 1986 Challenger disaster report.

Today is Tuesday, June 9, the 160th day of 2026. There are 205 days left in the year. On June 9, 2013, Edward Snowden , a former CIA employee and National Security Agency contractor, revealed in a video interview from Hong Kong published by The Guardian that he was the source of a leaked trove of sensitive intelligence material.

Snowden was charged with espionage and fled to residency in Russia. In 1732, James Oglethorpe received a charter from Britain’s King George II to establish the colony of Georgia. In 1954, during the Senate Army-McCarthy hearings, Army special counsel Joseph N. Welch berated Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, a Republican from Wisconsin, asking: “Have you no sense of decency, sir?

At long last, have you left no sense of decency? ” In 1972, heavy rains triggered record flooding in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The resulting disaster left at least 238 people dead and more than 1,300 homes destroyed. In 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes by 31 lengths, winning horse racing’s Triple Crown and setting a still-standing record by running the 1 1/2-mile dirt course in 2 minutes, 24 seconds.

In 1978, leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struck down a policy of excluding Black men from the Mormon priesthood that had been in place for more than 125 years. In 1986, the Rogers Commission released its report on the space shuttle Challenger disaster, criticizing NASA and rocket builder Morton Thiokol for management problems leading to the explosion that claimed the lives of seven astronauts.

In 2013, Rafael Nadal became the first man to win eight titles at the same Grand Slam tennis tournament after beating fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the French Open final. In 2020, a funeral service and burial were held in Houston, Texas, for George Floyd, the Black man whose death spurred widespread protests over police brutality and racial prejudice.

The service came little more than two weeks after Floyd was pinned down for more than eight minutes under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer during an arrest. Author Patricia Cornwell is 70. Actor Gloria Reuben is 62. Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Laurie Hernandez is 26.





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Edward Snowden Challenger Disaster Report Secretariat Triple Crown George Floyd Funeral Black Hills Flooding

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