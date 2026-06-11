Historic Versailles of La Jolla Mansion Hits Market for 27.9 Million Dollars

A sprawling Spanish Colonial Revival estate in La Jolla, once a hub for high-level diplomatic meetings with Soviet officials, is now seeking a new owner.

The legendary estate known as the Versailles of La Jolla has officially returned to the luxury real estate market with a current asking price of 27.9 million dollars.

This massive residence, which spans approximately 14,768 square feet of meticulously maintained living space, represents one of the most significant architectural treasures in the La Jolla area. The home features a grand layout consisting of eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, offering an unparalleled level of luxury for potential buyers. While the property was initially listed for 33.9 million dollars in June 2024, the price has been adjusted to attract a specialized pool of buyers.

In the realm of ultra-high-end real estate, it is not uncommon for such properties to remain on the market for extended periods due to the limited number of individuals capable of such an investment. Furthermore, the current owners have shown a deep commitment to the historical integrity of the site, having previously rejected offers from buyers who intended to demolish the structure to build something modern.

Constructed around 1929, the mansion stands as a premier example of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, a movement that heavily influenced the aesthetic of early twentieth-century California. The architect, Ullrich, was a prolific creator in the region, designing over twenty-five different structures in La Jolla, including several churches. His work is highly regarded, and many of his residential projects have since been granted historic designation.

Complementing the stunning architecture is the estate's lush landscape, which is believed to have been designed by the famed horticulturalist Kate Sessions or perhaps her nephew, Milton Sessions. While official records from that era are sparse, historical clues strongly suggest the Sessions family's involvement in creating the botanical sanctuary that surrounds the home.

The grounds are a paradise of greenery, featuring two koi ponds, a professional tennis court, a sparkling pool, and two separate guest homes, making it an ideal sanctuary for those seeking privacy and natural beauty. Beyond its physical beauty, the estate possesses a rich historical narrative that intersects with global politics. The property was originally built for Harold Muir to serve as the centerpiece of his Muirlands development.

Over the decades, it passed through the hands of notable figures, including Retired Admiral Louis Hunte and his wife Emily, who were heirs to the H.G. Fenton Material Company. Later, the mansion was owned by public relations executive Ken Smith, who utilized the space for various high-profile diplomatic functions. Most notably, in March 1990, the residence served as the venue for a critical meeting between American journalists, international relations experts, and the Soviet Consul General Valentin Kamenev.

This gathering occurred during the volatile closing years of the USSR and focused on the evolving state of media and press freedom in Russia, marking the home as a site of significant geopolitical discourse. The interior of the mansion is filled with whimsical and opulent details that are rarely found in contemporary construction. With eleven distinct fireplaces warming the various rooms, the home evokes a sense of timeless elegance.

Visitors will find a variety of quirky features, such as a tiny dog door located on the second floor and clever hidden screen windows designed to keep insects out during the summer months without disrupting the view. The home also boasts a dedicated library, a gym, a sauna, and a basement game room that features a Monopoly board designed directly into the ceiling.

For entertainment, there is a private home theater, which is preceded by a striking mural depicting horror movie icons like the Wolf Man, the Mummy, and Frankenstein's monster. From the Moorish-inspired wall niches to the custom-tiled sinks, every corner of the property is designed to evoke emotion and admiration, ensuring that the Versailles of La Jolla remains a unique masterpiece of residential design





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