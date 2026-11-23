A powerful storm system inundated San Diego County with with heavy downpours Monday that caused flooded roadways, several car crashes and water rescues across San Diego County.

A powerful storm system inundated San Diego County with with heavy downpours Monday that caused flooded roadways, several car crashes and water rescues across San Diego County.

Morning commuters were hit with the worst of the storm, prompting several flash flood warnings across the county. By afternoon, city of San Diego officials were urging people to remain home unless it was absolutely necessary to travel. A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of North County, including Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista and Solana Beach. The warning was extended to include Chula Vista, San Diego and El Cajon until 12:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

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"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," An emergency alert from the NWS said. During a flood warning, residents are urged to avoid walking or driving through flood waters and move to higher ground where possible. Some of the worst flooding in the county has occurred in southeast San Diego, including in the communities of Encanto, Mountain View and Lincoln Park.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Red Cross announced it would be opening an overnight shelter at Lincoln High School, at 4777 Imperial Ave, San Diego, where volunteers are helping out the displaced with food and shelter. A temporary shelter was also opened at the Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive, which was open until 9 p.m. on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., the city of San Diego released a statement on the storm, including details on where sandbags were available to the public:Council District 4Northbound I-15 Northbound Interstate 15 at Main Street near National City was fully closed at about 1:30 p.m. due to flooding. Drivers were at a standstill amid the flooded road. There was no word on when lanes would reopen.

At 3:35 p.m., the CHP closed all northbound lanes of I-15 at Interstate 8 due to a hazmat incident following an incident involving a big rig. Officials are saying the ensuing hazmat cleanup could take as long as 5 hours, during which time all northbound lanes of the interstate would be closed. In the meantime, all traffic is being diverted to Interstate 8.

On Monday afternoon, officials investigating the crash said the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control in heavy rain and veered to the right, hitting the guardrail and down an embankment. The driver was unhurt. The crash occurred in heavy rain, creating challenging road conditions. During the recovery of the truck, its fuel tank was punctured, spilling fuel across the roadway, complicating the cleanup and created a hazmat closure.

Caltrans reported a little before 4 p.m. that all westbound lanes of SR-94 at College Avenue were closed due to flooding. The shutdown was in both directions between College Boulevard and El Camino Real until 3:30, when officials announced that the westbound lanes of the freeway were reopening, reports NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada. The shutdown was in both directions between College Boulevard and El Camino Real until 3:30, when officials announced that the westbound lanes of the freeway were reopening.

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As of 7 p.m. the eastbound ramp onto SR-78 remains closed as Caltrans crews work to clear the debris, sediments and potholes caused by the floods. Traffic is being diverted to El Camino Real and back onto College. Caltrans said the flooding was not caused by culvert or drainage issues, which were the problems last year, but by proximity to Buena Vista Lagoon, which floods every time it rains.

A massive sink hole appeared along the stretch of the highway in 2023, and it was closed off for nearly two months while it was rebuilt. The California Highway Patrol reported other several incidents of flooding amid heavy downpours Monday morning:Flooding Sigalerts on San Diego freewaysI-15 north and Main Street Ward Road at Camino Del Rio NMission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La ReinaCamino Del Esta between Station Village Lane and Camino De La ReinaCamino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del RioThe city temporarily relocated people staying at the shelter at 16th & Newton Bridge to the Balboa Park Activity Center.

Some residents at the Safe Sleeping site at 20th & B are being moved to Golden Hall in downtown San Diego, officials said. The South Bay's biggest city did not escape unscathed. A little more than 2 inches of rain fell in Chula Vista in the past 24 hours, prompting local officials to shut down the city's Rohr Park.

"It is not safe at this time for the public to use the park," officials tweeted out on Monday. "City officials will re-evaluate conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 23. " Due to significant flooding, the City of Chula Vista has closed Rohr Park to the public. It is not safe at this time for the public to use the park.

City officials will re-evaluate conditions on Tuesday, January 23. The city of Coronado said several streets across the island are flooded amid the rain. Officials made the decision near midday to evacuate students from the ground floor, moving them to upstairs classrooms. At least 16 businesses on Orange Avenue have sustained some sort of flooding damage.

The PAWS of Coronado animal shelter was flooded by Monday's storm. Staff removed animals from the garage and took them to other locations, shelter spokeswoman Jennifer Stein said. They posted on social media, asking people to foster animals to help them get out of the shelter. With their phones down, the shelter is asking people to reach out on social media if they can foster a pet.

Later in the day, around 5 p.m., Coronado police posted a request on social media platform to residents living near the country club, urging them to not flush toilets or run any water into drains.

"The city’s sewer system has been severely impacted by the heavy rains from today’s storm," CPD stated. "City crews are diligently working on repairs. Residents in the Country Club area are being asked to stop flushing toilets, running sinks, showers, and faucets, or any activity that discharges into the sewer system. This does not impact the drinking water system.

" Later in the evening, the City of Coronado requested that residents refrain from using their drains as much as possible during the next 24 hours so that the sewer system could catch up. That includes running sinks, taking showers, using faucets or doing the laundry. Due to the storm today, the regional sewer distribution system experienced issues.

The City is asking residents to reduce using their drains in the next 24 hours to help the sewer system catch up. it includes running sinks, showers, and faucets or doing the laundry. Thank you! Officials expected the area to be impacted for the next 24 hours.

A shelter has been opened at the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way for residents in the impacted zoneCity officials announced in a news release issued late Monday afternoon that the parking garage in San Diego's main downtown branch had been closed due to flooding. Heartland Fire Dept. spokesman Andy McKellar told NBC 7 around midday that 150 200 homes are flooded across the county.

Heartland Fire covers the El Cajon, La Mesa and Lemon Grove communities and other areas of East County. The county of San Diego issued a flood warning for the San Diego River in the valley through midnight on Monday. Fashion Valley Road has been closed in both directions, with several feet of river overflowing and crossing the street.

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The city of San Diego said during the afternoon that the following closures were caused by Monday's storm:Hazard Center Drive between Avenida Del Rio and DoubleTree Hotel roundaboutWard Road at Camino Del Rio North. Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del RioEast County residents are frustrated with what seems to be more and more flooding, NBC 7's Dave Summers reports.

A large portion of Federal Boulevard near San Miguel is underwater, with flooding several feet deep. A dozen or so vehicles were visible in a video sent in by a viewer, disabled, including a large truck. The flooding hit National City especially bad in National City, where, at one point, an elderly man was rescued from his Park Villas apartment. NBC 7's Joe Little has more from National City where it's been a stressful day for neighbors and drivers.

"Flooding reported in multiple areas of the base," officials posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Avoid driving through flooded areas. Recommend only essential personnel enter the base and all others avoid the base until further notice. Personnel on base, please stay in place until flooding levels subside.

"Photos sent in to NBC 7 by photographer Jim Grant show Abbott Street, adjacent to the beach, under several feet of water, with at least one paddleboarder taking advantage of the conditions near the nearby main drag of Newport Avenue. All lanes of state Route 78 have closed at El Camino Real in Oceanside. This is where flooding destroyed the freeway last year, prompting lengthy construction delays.

There are several feet of water on the roadway, in some places passing easily over the center divide. Officials reopened the roadway's westbound lanes around 3:30 p.m.San Diego State University closed a road on campus Monday today due to falling rocks caused by heavy rain and flooding. The University Police Department blocked public access on Canyon Crest Drive between Parking Lot 15 and Aztec Circle.

Water began flooding a home in the 3600 block Beta Street at about 11 a.m..Residents reported water getting into their homes — San Diego Fire-Rescue received a series of calls regarding the same issue. First-responders ended up taking three people from the neighborhood to local hospitals, including a child, who was brought to Rady Children's hospital.

"The rescues from homes in the neighborhood on Beta Street and surrounding streets number in the hundreds of people," a spokeswoman for SDFD told NBC 7. "Those were accomplished using inflatable boats and rescue boards to retrieve people from their flooded homes. Some people were on their roofs to avoid the water.

"Water was seeping into the first floor of a Spring Valley apartment complex. An NBC 7 crew was headed to the Helix Apartments complex on Conrad Street to gather more details. The San Diego County Office of Education announced late Monday afternoon that classes were canceled Tuesday at the following schools due to storm-associated causes: La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools:"Due to the continued rain & the extent of the flooding we will need to close our schools on Tues, Jan. 23.

We plan to resume classes on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Dear LMSV Families - due to the continued rain & the extent of the flooding we will need to close our schools on Tues, January 23.. We plan to resume classes on Wednesday, January 24. Should those plans change, we will update you immediately.

See other socials for more info Amid the downpours, more than a dozen crashes were reported on roadways, according to NBC 7's traffic anchor. A vehicle rolled over on wet roadways on Interstate 5 near Gennessee Avenue in La Jolla at about 9 a.m. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to aid one person trapped inside. The individual was freed from the vehicle and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Several people were also stuck in floodwaters in San Ysdiro Monday morning. The individuals were on an embankment under a bridge but were unable to get out on their own, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. By 10 a.m., at least eight people had been rescued and taken in by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. At least two people were trapped in floodwater near a self-storage business on Palm Avenue in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, SDFD crews said.

Rescuers were called at about 9:30 a.m. and the patient was located more than a half-hour later and freed. There was no word on injuries.