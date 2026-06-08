Historic ship sets off from Galveston to New York for event celebrating America's 250th anniversary

The 1877 Tall Ship Elissa embarked on its three-month voyage from Galveston to New York for Sail4th, an event celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

ByThe historic Tall Ship Elissa departed from Galveston, Texas, on Monday morning as it began its journey to New York Harbor for a global event in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

The tall ship, built in 1877, is a National Historic Landmark and is a recognizable icon of Galveston's port. Elissa is the official tall ship of Texas and has not made an extensive voyage since 1986. With an extensive refurbishment in 2014, the Texas tall ship remains one of the world's oldest sailing vessels still in operation. Elissa is headed to New York for the Sail4th celebration marking America's 250th birthday, organizers said.

The Texas ship will be in New York from July 3 to 7, before leading fellow Class A tall ships into New York Harbor on July 4 for the anniversary celebration, organizers said. The Sail4th event will include the largest-ever flotilla of historic ships from all over the globe, according to event officials.

Organizers said that before Elissa heads back to Texas, the historic ship will join a fleet of international tall ships and military ships in a gathering in Boston Harbor. Tall Ship Elissa will also make strategic stops in Savannah, Ga. , and Pensacola, Fla. , organizers explained, adding that the voyage will take three months in total.

According to Sail4th organizers, the event continues a tradition of milestone maritime celebrations, including the 1976 Bicentennial and the Statue of Liberty Centennial in 1986. SkyEye13 was over the Galveston port on Monday morning, capturing images of the Tall Ship Elissa as it began its voyage from the Gulf before travelling along the East Coast.





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Historic ship sets off from Galveston to New York for event celebrating America's 250th anniversaryThe 1877 Tall Ship Elissa embarked on its three-month voyage from Galveston to New York for Sail4th, an event celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Read more »