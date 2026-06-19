Historic RAF Control Tower Transformed into Exclusive Family Home for £900,000

A former RAF control tower from World War II, located in Tholthorpe, North Yorkshire, has been meticulously renovated into a distinctive four-bedroom residence now listed at £900,000. The structure, originally built in 1943, served a vital role during the war, with aircraft from the adjacent RAF Tholthorpe participating in key operations including the Battle of Berlin. After the station's closure, the building underwent various agricultural and industrial uses before gaining planning permission in the 1980s for residential conversion. Current owners have preserved historic elements such as Crittall-style aluminum windows while introducing modern kitchens, bathrooms, and an open-plan living area. The property features an upside-down layout with three ground-floor bedrooms, a kitchen, and living room, plus an upstairs living room-kitchen-diner with balcony access that could serve as a separate apartment. A roof observation tower still flies the RAF flag and offers sweeping countryside views. The grounds include a double garage, vegetable garden, lawn, and outdoor kitchen. The home lies about 15 minutes' walk from Tholthorpe village and 12 miles north of York, with a train station 20 minutes away providing links to Leeds and York. A commemorative plaque from ex-servicemen remains on site, and the owners have hosted visitors with ties to the base, underscoring the property's historical resonance. The listing emphasizes it as a rare chance to own a dwelling of genuine heritage importance.

A former Royal Air Force control tower, integral to bombing missions over Nazi Germany during the Second World War, has been expertly converted into a remarkable four‑bedroom house now offered for £900,000.

This unique family home stands in Tholthorpe, North Yorkshire, and was originally erected in 1943 by the nearby RAF base. RAF Tholthorpe itself was of strategic importance throughout the conflict, its aircraft taking part in major raids such as the Battle of Berlin. After the war, the station closed and the iconic tower saw a succession of agricultural and industrial roles.

By the 1980s, the airfield was reportedly used for private flying until local authorities approved a change of use to turn the control room into a private dwelling. The present proprietors invested several years in a sympathetic restoration, retaining the building's historic character while adapting it for contemporary family life. Key renovations include aluminium double‑glazed windows and doors designed to echo the original Crittal steel frames.

New kitchens and bathrooms have been installed, providing modern amenities without compromising the property's heritage. The house adopts an 'upside‑down' configuration: three of the four bedrooms are on the ground floor along with a kitchen and living area. Upstairs, a second living room‑kitchen‑diner opens onto a wrap‑around balcony and could function as a self‑contained annexe or Airbnb rental. This level also houses an additional bedroom, a study, and a bathroom.

The roof features an observation tower where the RAF flag continues to fly, offering uninterrupted panoramic vistas across the Yorkshire countryside. Externally, the property is set within attractive, enclosed grounds that include a double garage, a vegetable garden, a generously sized lawn, and an outdoor kitchen with adjoining patio.

Located about a 15‑minute walk from the picturesque village of Tholthorpe and 12 miles north of York, the house is conveniently placed for commuters: the nearest railway station is roughly a 20‑minute drive away and provides direct services to both Leeds and York. Over the years, the owners have welcomed former servicemen and relatives connected to RAF Tholthorpe, helping to keep the memories of the base alive.

A commemorative plaque, presented by a group of ex‑servicemen more than twenty‑five years ago, remains proudly displayed on the building. Estate agents describe the Control Tower as a rare opportunity to acquire not merely a house but a home of genuine historical significance





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RAF Control Tower WWII Historic Property Converted Military Building Tholthorpe North Yorkshire Unique Family Home For Sale

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