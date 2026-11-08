‘Historic’ new funding launches Colorado into a post-TABOR era

For a generation, Colorado has hobbled the growth of government with some of the tightest legal shackles in the country. With a pair of votes Tuesday, that era is over.

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 5 : Amendment 87 supporters declare victory for major rewrite of Colorado’s tax code, affecting all taxpayers at La Raza Park in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Business groups argue the new tax system, which will fall primarily on business owners, could limit future job gains and reduce the state’s economic vitality. For a generation, Colorado has hobbled the growth of government with some of the tightest legal shackles in the country. , approved by voters and backed by Democrats and liberal groups, the state will see an influx of billions of dollars of new revenue after years of cuts.

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Taken together, they are the biggest change to state fiscal policy since 1992, when voters enshrined the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or The state’s flat income tax, where all taxpayers have the same rate, is gone, replaced with a system where the rich pay more. It also sets up a new debate for just how, exactly, lawmakers should spend that money and prove to voters that their trust was well placed.

The language in the amendment specifies the money must be spent on those specific topics, but gives broad leeway beyond that. The legislature will need to determine those parameters — and work through internal struggles on who gets to set them — while working to avoid a “feeding frenzy,” as Sen. -elect Emily Sirota, a Denver Democrat who sits on the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, said.

“This is transformational,” said Rep. Lorena Garcia, an Adams County Democrat who worked on the 87 campaign.

“This was a movement of the people saying that the tax policy that existed before is no longer working for us. ”. Five days later, they were instead poised to return to the state Capitol with spending authority that is unprecedented in recent state history. Taken together, 87 and NN, plus another measure that sets aside funding for conservation and wildfire mitigation, are estimated to bring in more than $2.6 billion in new spending next year.

The new revenue does not fix all of the state’s structural budgeting issues. Nor will it fully meet the needs of the state’s historically underfunded schools. But for the first time in years, voters have entrusted lawmakers with fresh tax dollars, givingThe results were also something of a referendum on TABOR itself, or at least how it has shaped the size and scale of state government for the past 34 years.

While conservatives have hailed TABOR as a check on big government, Democratic lawmakers, and the liberal groups who backed 87 and NN, have increasingly criticized it for imposing outdated austerity on a wealthy state with mounting needs.

“It was a recognition that there were some parts of TABOR that were really not working very well for working people in Colorado,” said Chris deGruy Kennedy, president and CEO of the Bell Policy Center, the group that placed Amendment 87 on the ballot. With its promise of taxpayer rebates, TABOR was once an electoral Goliath that withstood most of the reform proposals thrown against it.

But recent federal tax cuts that primarily benefited the wealthiest Americans, coupled with mounting fiscal pressures on the state, emboldened lawmakers and liberal groups to take up the slingshot again. Its core principle of requiring voter approval of tax increases remains intact, along with a number of other provisions. But NN and 87 also landed direct shots against its key tenets of limited taxes and the state kicking back extra dollars to voters.

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Prop NN, which was placed on the ballot by Democratic lawmakers, will allow the state to keep money it would otherwise refund to taxpayers under TABOR and spend it instead on K-12 education and early childhood programs. That will pave the way for potentially billions of dollars for schools by the end of the next decade, though the annual amount will fluctuate based on state revenue.

“It’s pretty historic,” Kevin Vick, president of the Colorado Education Association, which spearheaded the measure, said. “Over the course of the next 10 years, there will be a dramatic shift in the amount of resources districts will have. ” Amendment 87 abolishes TABOR’s requirement of a flat income tax, currently set at 4.4%.

It replaces that with a graduated rate that increases income tax rates on people and businesses earning more than $500,000, while cutting the rate or keeping it the same for everyone else — meaning the vast majority of Coloradans. It also exempts that new tax revenue from the state’s revenue cap.. It is projected to generate more than $2 billion in its first year. That provides immediate relief to what was shaping up to be another tough year.

While the new funding is significant, it is not directionless: 87’s newly realized revenue must be directed into healthcare, education and childcare.

“One of the biggest reasons why we chose these buckets is because healthcare and education, specifically, are two-thirds of our budget,” said Caroline Nutter, the policy manager of the liberal Colorado Fiscal Institute, which also backed 87. “And those are really the places where we have faced the most cuts.

”Beyond filling new or imminent gaps, deGruy Kennedy said the legislature should use the new money to expand or launch new services, like childcare, which is currently a patchwork system of local and state programs.

“I think there would be a strong desire to make sure there’s a comprehensive program to make sure childcare’s affordable for kids across Colorado,” he said. Given that healthcare and education dominate the state’s budget, the impact of 87’s new revenue will be far-reaching. DeGruy Kennedy said he expected to work closely on the measure’s implementation with Gov. -elect Phil Weiser.

, he criticized Amendment 87 for what he said was a lack of clarity about how its money would be spent. On Thursday, the day 87 supporters declared victory, Kennedy said he had not spoken to Weiser. Michael Fields, the president ofand a leading opponent to 87, declined to comment Thursday morning and did not respond to a text about 87’s supporters victory declaration.

In a statement, Colorado Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Loren Furman, a chief opponent of the measure, decried the tax increase as crimping businesses’ ability to hire, give workers raises and invest. But, she hoped, the money would mean the legislature would not pursue new fees on businesses.

“Small business owners work their entire lives to achieve the American dream, but this measure will penalize them for achieving that dream,” Furman said.namely, the surging cost of Medicaid — that could continue to hamper the state budget for years if left unchecked. The state budget was already buckling beneath the program’s growth, and additional cuts from the federal government will soon kick in. 87 will provide breathing room to address those problems responsibly, lawmakers said.

But it can’t be the only fix.

“We still have to rein in the growth in Medicaid spending,” said Sen. Judy Amabile, a Boulder Democrat who sits on the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, “because otherwise … in three or four years, every penny will get absorbed by Medicaid. ”The measure’s passage marks a sea change: Not only does it entrust more money to lawmakers, but it also institutes a tax system that progressive reformers had long sought.

“It’s kind of mind-breaking for me,” said Scott Wasserman, a veteran of the state’s fiscal policy fights. He previously ran the Bell Policy Center, the group that backed 87.

“What that means is that for the first time in a really long time, the Colorado General Assembly has choices. And so now, they actually have the financial ability to … make choices they want to make. ” What exactly those choices are — within the confines of 87 and NN’s parameters — or how they get made remains to be seen. Nutter and Garcia said the groups that backed 87 will gather to decide next steps and set priorities.

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Garcia said she plans to run legislation to implement the measure early next year. Garcia cautioned that the legislature needed to validate voters’ trust. She and others pointed out that the ballot measure requires annual reviews from the state auditor, detailing how much money was collected under 87 and how it was spent. But she also said lawmakers needed to move quickly and make use of the large Democratic majorities.

She thought the money should be used to fill otherwise imminent Medicaid cuts and to potentially unwind reductions that were implemented in recent years.

“I don’t believe voters are passing Amendment 87 to simply maintain the status quo,” said Sirota, one of the Democratic budget committee members. She and Amabile said the legislature needed to study how the new measures interact with each other and ensure the money is used as efficiently as possible.

“I absolutely think our childcare system is broken, and the funding from NN can be a huge source of support for families struggling to find childcare right now,” Sirota said. Amabile said she wanted the legislature to plan for the future and identify a handful of large, key priorities — rather than diluting 87’s impact by piecemealing the money out across scores of new programs.

“What I’m hearing from legislators is that we got these supermajorities, and people expect us to deliver,” Amabile said. “So we might all have different ideas of how to go about that. But I think everybody is in agreement that we want to deliver for the people in Colorado. ” Rep.

Rick Taggart, a Grand Junction Republican and fellow Joint Budget Committee member, said it would be critical that lawmakers establish clear guidelines for how the money can be spent.

“And not add more and not stretch the definition of what K-12 is or stretch the definition of healthcare,” he said. “We’ve got to be very careful in that legislation … and I know those are going to be difficult discussions and difficult debates. ” Sirota said the money should help immediately, even as bigger decisions still have to be made. Forecasters predicted lawmakers would need to cut some $500 million just to cover spending overages this year.

“ does give us some breathing room,” Sirota said, lamenting the “roller coaster” of cuts lawmakers had endured in recent years that oftenand Colorado’s most vulnerable residents. “It doesn’t mean the work stops. The work has to continue. But it doesn’t mean we have to do such draconian things immediately.

” But she also emphasized that those decisions should be made by the legislature — especially given Weiser’s last-minute announcement that he didn’t support the measure. He will still have a say as governor — but she noted that lawmakers control the purse.

“As someone who has served in the legislature for eight years, and four years on the budget committee — two of which were excruciating, to put mildly — I am acutely aware of the fiscal challenges Colorado is in,” Sirota said. “I’m not sure I could say the same of Gov. -elect Weiser, and the choices that were about to come before him. ”Unlike 87, Prop NN’s full impact may not be realized for years.

That’s because the amount of money it raises for schools by lifting the TABOR-imposed spending cap is subject to myriad economic factors, which will vary by year. Under NN, the state will be able to keep about $500 million in new money for education and childhood programs next year.

That could eventually grow to billions over the next 10 years, projections show, though that may shift depending on economic conditions.commissioned by the legislature show the state would need to spend between $3.5 and $4.1 billion more annually to adequately fund its public K-12 system. It will also mean an end to TABOR refunds for the foreseeable future.

Essentially, in years where the economy does well and state revenue exceeds the TABOR surplus, that money will now go to schools rather than back into taxpayers’ pockets. NN is a major win for Democrats and liberal groups, who for years have repeatedly tried to amend TABOR or inject more education funding, largely without success. Conservatives have often pointed to some of those defeats as proof that TABOR refunds were deeply popular.

Vick, the Colorado Education Association president, attributed NN’s success to its laser-focused message on education, an issue he says resonates with communities across Colorado who’ve seen upheaval from teachers driven out by high costs and strained resources. The measure’s primary focus will be increasing teacher pay, for which Colorado ranks near the bottom nationally. It will also provide more funding to hire educators and increase the number of career and technical courses available to students.

Like 87, the money will be tracked through public auditing.

“For 20 years, education has been in a mindset of only, ‘How can we make things work with fewer resources,” Vick said. “… This now gives us an opportunity to actually really imagine and dream a little bit about how we can effectively build and improve with new resources coming in. ”