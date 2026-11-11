Historic Milestones Marking November 11, 2026

A recap of significant historical events that are celebrated or remembered on November 11, ranging from the launch of Route 66 and the Mayflower Compact to Nat Turner's revolt, the end of World War I, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Typhoid Mary's death, Gemini 12's mission, and a Reagan judicial appointment.

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2026. There are 50 days left in the year. On Nov. 11, 1926, the U.S. Bureau of Public Roads launched the nation’s first federal highway system, marking the official start of famed Route 66, which first stretched from Chicago to Los Angeles but later spanned the entire country.

In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed the Mayflower Compact, creating a local government for the colony that called for a “civil body politick, for our better ordering and preservation. ” In 1831, Nat Turner, an enslaved man who led dozens of followers in a bloody revolt in Virginia that resulted in nearly 60 deaths, was executed by hanging. Although authorities quickly quelled the uprising, Turner evaded capture for several weeks before being captured.

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In 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice aboard a railroad car in the Forest of Compiègne in northern France. In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

In 1938, Irish-born cook Mary Mallon, who’d gained notoriety as the disease-carrying “Typhoid Mary” blamed for the deaths of three people, died on North Brother Island in New York’s East River at age 69 after 23 years of mandatory quarantine. In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the 10th and final crewed flight of NASA’s Gemini program.

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In 1987, following the failure of two Supreme Court nominations, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Judge Anthony M. Kennedy, who went on to win confirmation. In 2022, Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange platform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid a collapse of its assets; Bankman-Fried was convicted in November 2023 of seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Actor Stanley Tucci is 66.

Actor David DeLuise is 55. Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is 40. WNBA player Azzi Fudd is 24.