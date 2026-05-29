Historic McCune Mansion Sells for $9 Million After Price Drop

The 52,000‑sq‑ft McCune Mansion in Paradise Valley, built for a Pennzoil heir and once listed at $16 million, closed at $9 million in May 2026. New owners plan to preserve the estate while exploring event‑venue uses, reflecting shifting trends in ultra‑luxury real estate.

The historic McCune Mansion, a sprawling estate set amid the rolling hills of Paradise Valley , has changed hands for a reported $9 million. Constructed in 1967 for Walker McCune, heir to the Pennzoil fortune, the 52,000‑square‑foot residence has long been a symbol of mid‑century luxury in the Phoenix‑area suburb.

Its distinctive mid‑modern architecture, expansive guest wings, indoor pool and formal gardens have drawn attention from affluent buyers for decades. After a period of private ownership by members of the Horman family, the property was placed on the market in June 2022 with an asking price of $16 million.

Over the ensuing three years the mansion attracted a series of high‑profile viewings, but the asking price ultimately proved too ambitious for the luxury market, which experienced a brief slowdown as interest rates rose and buyer confidence shifted toward more modest, yet still upscale, properties. In May 2026 the estate finally found a buyer, closing on May 27 for $9 million-approximately 44 percent below the original listing.

The transaction was concluded by a consortium of investors led by a real‑estate development firm that intends to preserve the mansion's architectural integrity while exploring adaptive‑reuse options, such as a boutique event venue or exclusive corporate retreat. The new owners have indicated a commitment to maintaining the original design elements, including the iconic glass‑wall façade, the sweeping driveway lined with mature desert oaks, and the meticulously landscaped grounds that feature a reflecting pool and a series of stone courtyards.

Preservationists have welcomed the announcement, noting that the property's historical significance-rooted in its association with the Pennzoil and Hormel families-makes it a valuable piece of Arizona's cultural heritage. The sale highlights broader trends in the ultra‑luxury real‑estate sector, where properties that once commanded sky‑high prices are now being reevaluated in light of shifting economic conditions and evolving buyer preferences.

While the Phoenix metropolitan area continues to experience population growth and demand for high‑end housing, discerning purchasers are increasingly seeking value and flexibility, often favoring estates that can serve multiple purposes beyond a private residence. Analysts suggest that comparable mansions in the region may see price adjustments in the near term, but they also expect a resurgence in demand as the economy stabilizes and interest rates normalize.

The McCune Mansion's new chapter may serve as a case study for how iconic properties can be revitalized, balancing preservation with innovative use, and reinforcing Paradise Valley's reputation as a destination for distinguished, historically significant homes





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