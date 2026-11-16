Historic Marlborough Tearoom Closes Due to Tax Hikes and Costs

The Polly Tearooms in Marlborough, Wiltshire, has permanently closed. Owner David Clarke blames relentless tax rises, increased business rates, and rising operational costs for the demise of the historic high street business.

The historic The Polly Tearooms in Marlborough, Wiltshire, has ceased operations permanently. Owner David Clarke cited relentless tax increases, soaring overhead costs, and mandatory minimum wage hikes as the primary drivers for the closure of the establishment, which has served the community since 1912.

Financial Pressures Force Permanent Closure

The final decision to close the doors came shortly after the government budget presented by Chancellor John Healey on October 28. Mr. Clarke waited for potential relief measures that never materialized, leading him to display a sign stating the business was closed for good due to impossible operating conditions. The closure leaves the 17th-century brick and timber building, a fixture on the High Street for over a century, empty and silent.

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Mr. Clarke and his late wife, Annie, purchased the tearoom in 2013. They invested approximately £60,000 to update the basement kitchens and interiors, driven by Annie's dream to provide a high-quality hospitality experience. Despite small margins, the couple focused on producing fresh items on-premises to make customers feel special. The end of this venture marks the termination of a long-held personal and professional ambition for the couple.

Stakeholder Positions on Government Policy

David Clarke expressed deep frustration with the government's understanding of the hospitality sector. He noted that he held out hope that Chancellor John Healey would differ from his predecessor, Rachel Reeves, but found no helpful policies in the recent budget. Clarke, who holds an MBE for his work as group CEO of the Chartered Institute for IT, criticized the lack of support for businesses facing inflationary pressures.

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The owner highlighted that suppliers were squeezed by the same economic forces and subsequently passed those costs on to him. They also reduced credit availability, creating a difficult chain reaction that left the tearoom with no ability to absorb further costs without raising prices. Customers in the affluent town of Marlborough, granted a charter by King John in 1204, simply would not accept higher prices, leaving the business trapped between rising costs and fixed revenue.

Impact of Specific Tax and Wage Increases

Several specific financial burdens contributed to the insolvency of The Polly Tearooms. The scrapping of the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure relief scheme at the start of the new financial year on April 1 was a major blow. This scheme had previously provided up to 75 per cent, and later 40 per cent, discounts on business rates. Consequently, Mr. Clarke's monthly business rates bill jumped from £974 to £2,400.

Additional costs included increased national insurance contributions and soaring energy expenses, which were exacerbated by global conflicts. Furthermore, the living wage increase announced by Mr. Healey will rise again next April from £12.71 an hour to £13.21. The owner emphasized that the standard 20 per cent VAT rate on food and drinks in Britain is among the highest in Europe, compared to significantly lower rates in Germany, Ireland, and other European nations.

Wider Economic Consequences for the Region

The closure of The Polly Tearooms affects former employees who relied on the business for entry-level employment. Mr. Clarke was previously employing 20 people, including those new to the workforce. These individuals now face difficulty securing new jobs in a strained economic climate, potentially adding to the national benefits bill. This outcome reflects the broader crisis in the hospitality sector, where long-term stability is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

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The local high street is experiencing a similar decline. At least half a dozen shops and hospitality outlets have boarded up or sold in the past 18 months. Notable closures include a WH Smith converted into a TG Jones outlet, which closed in October, and the fashion brand Mint Velvet, which ceased trading in May. Rejuvenesce Beauty Salon also went into receivership last January. These closures illustrate a widespread trend of business failures driven by the same fiscal pressures.