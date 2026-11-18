When dynamite exploded in a checked bag on United Flight 629 in 1955, the plane crashed in Weld County, killing 39 passengers and 5 crew. The site of the crash will soon bear a historic marker.

Residents from the area arrived in a farm field east of Longmont to look at the wreckage of United Airlines Flight 629. When dynamite exploded in a checked bag on United Airlines Flight 629 in 1955, it sent the commercial airliner crashing to the ground in Weld County, killing all 39 passengers and 5 crew members.

It’s still considered the largest mass murder in Colorado history at the hands of a single person. A historic marker will be installed in the former debris field of United Airline flight 629, which crashed in Weld County in 1955, killing all 44 people aboard. The marker is part of a historic initiative to commemorate sites of tragedy and historical importance, from the America 250 Colorado 150 Commission.

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And yet, some Coloradans may have never heard of it, given that it happened 71 years ago. But the site of the crash will soon bearcommemorating the tragedy — part of a statewide drive that eventually will see the installation of 150 total plaques and signage remembering “history where it happened,” History Colorado said in a press statement.

The United Airlines marker, to be set in the former debris field of the DC-6B plane in rural Weld County, is one of four that will open the program. It’s led by the, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. and Colorado’s own 150th birthday, and paid for by the New York-based William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which has Colorado’s version has already received 26 applications for sites, which were open to nomination by community members.

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There is no current installation date, but the twice-yearly deadlines for the next round of nominations are Jan. 15, 2027, and July 15, 2027, with installations expected to begin in November 2027 and May 2028, respectively. History Colorado will fully take over the program from the America 250 – Colorado 150 Commission starting in 2027, and the program is scheduled to be funded for the next 7 years.

A 1965 South Platte River flood dealt catastrophic damage to the Sun Valley area , pushing residents out of their homes and “forever changing the neighborhood” as one of the state’s most significant natural disasters. The marker will be installed on land managed by Denver Parks and Recreation, “preserving the history of this once-vibrant community and highlighting its place in Denver’s past,” History Colorado said.

The Buddhist Temple here “served as a place of worship and community gathering for Japanese Americans from 1937 to 1993,” according to History Colorado. The marker invokes the community’s cultural and religious contributions to the San Luis Valley, “preserving a history that might otherwise fade from local memory.

”An expedition of Franciscan friars made their way through western Colorado in August 1776, only about a month after the U.S. declared independence, led by Francisco Atanasio Domínguez and Silvestre Vélez de Escalante. Officials will place the marker along the expedition’s historic route, “near a canyon documented in the explorers’ journal, and will serve as a stop on a community-developed educational tour,” officials said.