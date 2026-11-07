Historic inn to close in York County, owners announce

A historic York County inn is set to close next weekend, the owners announced via Facebook.

Outside of the Conewago Inn in Manchester, Pennsylvania. The inn will close next Saturday, Nov. 14. The Conewago Inn, located at 3480 York Haven Road in Manchester, will have its last day next Saturday, Nov. 14.

"They do not take this decision lightly, as they have poured their heart and soul into the business during their ownership and truly cherish the relationships they’ve built with the customers and staff over the years," the release said. According to TRUE, the inn has welcomed historical figures like Marquis de Lafayette and Charles Dickens. TRUE said the building also provided sanctuary for people escaping slavery during the Civil War. Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep.

Also read Man mooned York County Walmart employee, called him 'racist ***hole': affidavit

Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers. Pennsylvania's minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009.

Advertisement

Now, a proposal to raise it to $15 an hour could mean a significant change for workers - aA student was charged after they were reportedly found with a vape in the bathroom at Penn Manor High School. According to police, on November 4, a vape detectioA day after a former employee was accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a Chili’s restaurant and throwing rocks through its windows, the Carlisle location w