Historic GOP defeat fuels 11th-hour power struggle as new allies rally to rein in incoming Dem governor

Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison says a historic conservative coalition is demanding Greg Abbott convene a special session before Democrats take over.

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With Democrats poised to take control of the Texas governor's mansion for the first time in decades, Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison is rallying a coalition of conservative organizations behind a last-ditch push to rein in the sweeping emergency powers Gov. Greg Abbott has wielded for years.

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"The largest coalition of conservative organizations ever formed to restore separation of powers and rein in unconstitutional emergency powers joins the call for to convene a special session before Democrats take over!! " Harrison"I'm proud to be leading this effort , and am grateful to for helping organize this unprecedented coalition fighting to limit the damage that Democrats can inflict on Texas if we don't act now!

" he added. Gina Hinojosa speaks to members of the media during a block walk campaign event in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2026.

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"In her first national TV appearance after winning, Gina Hinojosa agreed with me that these powers can be abused," Harrison told Fox News Digital on Friday. "I renew my invitation for her to join my call to limit them immediately, as she’s told me she wants to for years. " "I will not sit silently and let Democrats turn Texas into a sanctuary state or enact socialist price controls without fighting back," the Texas Republican added.

"I’m proud to provide the type of bold, pro-liberty leadership Texans deserve and honored to partner with an overwhelming and historic number of conservatives unifying in the call for action. Republicans are still in charge for months. Voters soundly rejected do-nothing Republicans, and any elected Republican advocating inaction is derelict in their duty to protect Texas.

""He has delivered a billion dollars in no-bid contracts to his donors," Hinojosa said. "My commitment is that I will only use emergency powers to deliver to the people of Texas at a time when Texans want relief, and I would hope no legislator would block that effort towards relief.

"Harrison said the"growing" list of groups supporting his calls for a special legislative session includes True Texas Project, Citizens for Renewing America, Texas Gun Rights and Gun Owners of America, among several others. Citizens for Renewing America, Texas Gun Rights and Gun Owners of America each did not respond to Fox News Digital's request seeking comment.

"True Texas Project has supported the call to rein in the governor's emergency powers since COVID, when Gov Abbott used extremely poor judgment in shutting our state down and stealing individual liberties," True Texas Project CEO Julie McCarty told Fox News Digital on Friday. "Now here we are at the 11th hour, scrambling to do what should have been done years ago.

" "Folks are saying it's too late, it can't be done, and it would be a waste of money to try," McCarty added. "They aren't wrong. So yes, we support the effort, but we're also aware it will not happen. It's simply another failure that falls at Abbott's feet and gives a perfect example why so few could get behind his re-election campaign.

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"Republican Texas state Rep. Wes Virdell recently told Nexstar that calling a lame-duck special legislative session would be a"guaranteed failure" if Democrats failed to show up, potentially leaving the House short of the 100 members required to conduct business under the Texas Constitution.

"It is one thing to pursue this if there was even a small chance of victory, but in my opinion this is guaranteed failure," Virdell told Nexstar in a statement. "This reminds me of running straight a wall at full speed with no helmet and hoping for success. If Brian can produce a list of 15 or more Democrats that will show up so we can have quorum, then count me in.

" Harrison acknowledged on Nov. 12 that no other state lawmakers had joined his coalition yet, but noted that Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Paul had expressed support for the effort, Texas Scorecard reported.

Texas' governor has the ability to sign or veto bills passed by the state's Legislature, serve as commander in chief of the state's military forces and convene special sessions"for specific purposes," Hinojosa vowed on the campaign trail that she plans to declare"a high-cost emergency" in Texas and issue executive orders to suspend the state's gas and diesel taxes and, the Texas Tribune reported on Nov. 4, though legal experts have questioned whether the governor has the authority to impose such a freeze.

"Greg Abbott needs to use his emergency powers to suspend the state gas tax," she wrote in an April 24, 2026, XHinojosa is poised to take office in January 2027. Abbott has not yet announced plans to call a special legislative session before Hinojosa assumes office.