Historic Flooding on Ocoee River Forces Evacuations and State of Emergency

Record-bReaking rain caused the Ocoee and Toccoa Rivers to crest at historic levels, triggering widespread evacuations, rescues, and state of emergency declarations in Georgia and Tennessee.

Record River Crests Trigger State of Emergency

The Ocoee and Toccoa Rivers reached unprecedented levels early Thursday morning, prompting a massive emergency response across the Georgia Tennessee border. According to the National Weather Service office in Morristown,the Ocoee River crested at just over eighteen feet, shattering the previous record of 17.75 feet set in 1990. This historic high water level was driven by torrential rainfall that saturated the region overnight. local officials reported that Gilmer and Fannin counties in Georgia experienced more than ten inches of rain within a few hours, while Polk County in Tennessee received approximately three inches. These intense precipitation events caused rivers and creeks to overtop their banks, inundating low-lying communities including McCaysville, Georgia and Copperhill

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Fannin, Gilmer,Murray, and Union counties to ensure all necessary resources are available for impacted communities. He emphasized that a multi-agency and multi-state response is currently underway to assist with evacuations and recovery efforts. The City of McCaysville also declared a state of emergency shortly after five in the morning, urging residents to stay out of the city due to dangerous conditions. In Tennessee, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed that swift water and helicopter rescue teams were actively operating in the region. The convergence of these emergency declarations highlights the severity of the situation and the coordinated effort required to manage the crisis.

Also read Heavy rains cause flash flooding, water rescues on Georgia-Tennessee border

Rescue Operations and Immediate Evacuations

Swiftwater rescue teams from numerous jurisdictions responded to the flash flood emergencies, conducting dozens of rescues throughout the morning. Georgia State Patrol helicopters were placed on standby to assist in evacuating stranded individuals. Reports indicate that at least eighty individuals were rescued as water surged into multiple homes and businesses in McCaysville. starting at three in the morning, residents in certain neighborhoods were ordered to evacuate immediately as floodwaters rose rapidly. In Copperhill, the metropolis announced that it was closed to the public, with officials warning people to stay away from downtown areas and any zones along the river. The closure was implemented to ensure the safety of residents and to allow emergency crews unrestricted access to damaged infrastructure.

The complexity of the rescue efforts was compounded by structural failures and hazardous conditions within the flood zones. The county road department reported that the Rogers Creek Bridge in Copperhill was closed after a large structure broke from its foundation and collided with the bridge. Additionally, several buildings in Fannin County reportedly caught fire during the storms on Wednesday night, with officials believing lightning strikes were the cause. One propane tank at a local business in McCaysville also caught fire as the flooding intensified. These secondary disasters added significant risks for both residents trapped in the area and first responders navigating the treacherous environment. The Tri-State Mutual Aid Swiftwater response involved a wide coalition of fire departments and emergency services,including teams from Cleveland, Bradley County,McMinn County, and Hamilton County, demonstrating the regional scale of the assistance provided.

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Infrastructure Damage and Utility Failures

The physical devastation in the affected areas has been extensive, with significant damage to buildings, businesses, property, and critical infrastructure. Video footage captured deep water covering roads and submerging bridges, including the William T. Boss Mull Memorial Bridge which was snagged by debris. Business owners in the region have noted that the current flooding is worse than previous events, with the river rising well above its banks and channeling additional water from areas like Harper Town Hill into McCaysville. Jodie Nicholson, a business owner in Copperhill, stated that the destruction of products, buildings, and real estate will require a coordinated and lengthy recovery effort. the visual evidence of a mound of debris caught on the bridge and the complete inundation of the Big Creek access point in Polk County illustrate the sheer volume of water that moved through the region.

A critical aspect of the infrastructure damage involves the failure of the municipal water system in McCaysville. The city announced that its water system remains out of operation and officials cannot estimate when service will be fully restOred. The contamination and physical damage to the system necessitated a boil water advisory for residents. To mitigate the hardship, the city planned to distribute water to customers from nine in the morning to five in the evening at a designated location behind Metropolis Hall. Furthermore, the Tennessee Valley Authority reported that its flood-control operations had been holding back water in Blue Ridge since November third. Despite these efforts, water was spilling from the Ocoee 3 Dam in Copperhill at a rate of one hundred fifty thousand gallons per second. The TVA urged the public to stay away from the swift-moving river, as the controlled release contributed to the already record-high levels in the Ocoee River.

Community Response and Ongoing Recovery

As floodwaters began to recede, the focus shifted toward community support and long-term recovery. The Ocoee Country Chamber of Commerce coordinated donations and supplies for emergency responders and displaced families. Needed items included prepared meals,diapers,wipes, bottles,formula, and toiletries, with monetary donations being accepted at the chamber office and local clerk offices. Food availability was also organized for those in need, with Luttrell's Hardware in Copperhill providing food for residents and local establishments like Rod's Rockin' Rolls offering meals for emergency workers. This grassroots mobilization underscores the resilience of the community in the face of such a devastating natural event.

Political figures have also expressed support and monitoring of the situation. US Representative Clay Fuller stated he was closely monitoring the flooding impacting Murray County and surrounding areas, offering his team's readiness to help in every way. The combination of federal, state, and local resources, alongside community-driven relief efforts, forms the backbone of the response to this historic flood event. The lingering challenges of infrastructure repair, water service restoration, and emotional support for affected families will likely persist for weeks. Residents are advised to remain patient as public safety personnel work tirelessly to assist them and restore essential services to normalcy in the wake of this catastrophic flooding event.