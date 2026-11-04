Historic Firsts: Black, Muslim, and Gay Senators Elected in 2026 US Midterms

CNN projects historic electoral milestones in the 2026 midterms, including the first Black woman governor of Georgia and the first Muslim US Senator.

CNN's Decision Desk projects that the 2026 United States midterm elections will produce a wave of historical firsts across state and federal offices. The projections indicate that voters have elected the first Black woman governor, the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, and the first out gay male US senator. These results mark a significant demographic shift as President Donald Trump enters the latter half of his second term.

Georgia Elects First Black Female Governor

Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to become the first Black governor of Georgia, the first female governor of the state, and the first female Black governor in US history. Bottoms defeated Trump-endorsed Republican Rick Jackson by centering her campaign on expanding Medicaid coverage, providing homeowner tax relief, and increasing education funding. She previously served as the mayor of Atlanta between 2018 and 2022 and was considered for Vice President by President Joe Biden in 2020 before joining his administration.

Also read Muslim Lawmakers Secure Historic Gains in 2026 US Congressional Elections

Florida Chooses First Black Governor Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds is projected to become the first Black governor of Florida after defeating David Jolly, a former Republican congressman who switched parties to run as a centrist Democrat. Donalds campaigned on tax reforms, regulating data centers, and supporting President Trump's agenda in a state that has become increasingly solidly red. He secured a full-throated endorsement from President Trump early in the race and celebrated his victory with his wife Erika at an election night event on Tuesday.

Texas Elects First Hispanic Governor Gina Hinojosa

Texas State Representative Gina Hinojosa is projected to unseat Republican Governor Greg Abbott, ending his nearly twelve-year tenure in office. At fifty-two years old, Hinojosa will become the first Hispanic governor of Texas and only the third woman to hold the position. She is also the first Democrat elected governor since Ann Richards in 1990. Her campaign focused heavily on culture issues, including debates over abortion, against the incumbent Republican.

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New Mexico Selects Deb Haaland as Native American Governor

Former US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is projected to become the first Native American governor of New Mexico and the first female Native American governor in US history. Haaland won the open governorship with support from prominent Democrats including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Her potential victory has fueled rumors about looming 2028 presidential bids among these high-profile allies.

Ohio Elects Amy Acton Over Vivek Ramaswamy

Amy Acton is projected to become the first woman elected governor of Ohio and the first Democrat to win the office since 2006. A physician and former state health director, Acton defeated Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy in a race that gained national attention due to controversial attack ads. She campaigned on affordability measures, including property tax cuts for middle-income and older residents, and proposed a moratorium on new data centers unless they cover their own utility costs.